TAE Life Sciences Celebrates Collaboration Milestones and Unveils Alphabeam for in-hospital BNCT at ASTRO 2023 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences , a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, is thrilled to announce it is bringing BNCT to this year's annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) in San Diego. The company is set to revolutionize the way attendees perceive BNCT with an immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experience that offers an in-depth look at the future of cancer treatments, informative talks about the state of BNCT, and a variety of captivating exhibits.

TAE Life Sciences Brings BNCT to ASTRO

The AR experience at the TAE Life Sciences booth will offer visitors a captivating journey into the world of BNCT, featuring:

A virtual tour of the Alphabeam™ system, showcasing the clinical workflow of BNCT and illustrating the inner workings of this revolutionary technology.

Insights into the setup of a BNCT system, including details on building requirements, layout, and the treatment process.

"We're on the verge of redefining how the world treats cancer and ASTRO is the perfect venue to showcase the capabilities of our Alphabeam BNCT system. We're not just showing a glimpse of our technology at the show; we're sharing a vision for a future where cancer is treated with unprecedented precision. We hope that the immersive experience we're bringing to the show ignites a spark of hope in the hearts of attendees, and together, we can work towards a brighter future for cancer patients," said Rob Hill, CEO at TAE Life Sciences.

TAE Life Sciences will host a presentation, titled "Reimagining BNCT for Biologically Targeted Radiation Therapy," at its booth stage on October 1 at 11:00 AM. Featuring talks from Rob Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences, Minesh Mehta, MD, from Miami Cancer Institute, and Sandro Rossi, General Manager and Technical Director at CNAO, this presentation will include updates on the global progress of BNCT, pre-clinical and clinical results, and insight into the treatment's profound significance in shaping the future of cancer treatment.

Presentation Details:

Who: Robert Hill, CEO at TAE Life Sciences; Minesh Mehta, Chief of Radiation Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute; Sandro Rossi, General Manager at CNAO

What: Presentation: Reimagining BNCT for Biologically Targeted Radiation Therapy

When: October 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM

Where: San Diego Convention Center, Booth 3732

Sandro Rossi from CNAO shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Our collaboration with TAE Life Sciences marks a significant step forward in BNCT and brings an exciting addition to Europe's first Hadrontherapy center. By incorporating BNCT into our comprehensive treatment offerings, we are expanding the horizons of radiation therapy to treat metastatic cancers. This groundbreaking approach has the potential to redefine how we combat cancer, making treatments more effective and tailored to each patient's unique needs. Together with TAE Life Sciences, we are not just advancing technology; we are advancing the future of cancer care in Europe and beyond."

At ASTRO, TAE Life Sciences will have several exciting exhibits on display in its booth, including:

BNCT treatment planning demonstration featuring TAE Life Sciences' proprietary dose engine running on the Raysearch treatment planning engine.

Details about TAE Life Sciences' innovative BNCT drug development program, showcasing the latest advancements in its antibody boron conjugate (ABC) drugs as well as pre-clinical data.

A compelling poster comparing treatment planning outcomes with TAE Life Sciences' Boronotyrosine (BTS) drug versus Boronophenylalanine (BPA), shedding light on the significant advantages of BTS in boron delivery for BNCT interventions.

Minesh Mehta, representing Miami Cancer Institute, passionately emphasized the importance of accelerating BNCT research in the United States, stating, "Collaborations like the one between TAE Life Sciences and CNAO are essential to advancing cancer care. The opportunity for BNCT is burgeoning, especially with the increasing availability of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Currently, there are a dozen or more ADCs that can be harnessed for boron conjugation. Fast-tracking BNCT research in the USA is not just a priority; it's an urgent necessity. We must seize this moment to bring BNCT to the forefront of modern cancer treatment and offer new hope to patients across the nation and beyond."

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, Alphabeam, and the company's proprietary boronated BNCT drugs, please visit www.taelifesciences.com .

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam neutron system and targeted boron drugs are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com .

Press Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

TAE@newerapr.com

SOURCE TAE Life Sciences