TAE Life Sciences Earns Oncology Innovation of the Year Award

Earning the BioTech Breakthrough Award for Oncology Innovation of the Year validates the progress TAE Life Sciences has made in readying its Alphabeam BNCT system for clinical trials worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences , a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, proudly announces it has earned the 2023 Biotech Breakthrough Award for Oncology Innovation of the Year. This prestigious accolade acknowledges TAE Life Sciences' pioneering work in radiation oncology and highlights the role its innovative Alphabeam™ Neutron System and proprietary boronated drugs are playing in making Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) a mainstay of modern oncology.

"The advancements we've made hold the potential to be applied across a broader range of clinical scenarios, expanding the horizons of BNCT as a next-generation cancer treatment," said TAE Life Sciences' CEO, Rob Hill. "Thank you to BioTech Breakthrough for validating our work. With our BNCT approach, empowered by Alphabeam and boronated drugs, we are leading the way to faster, more effective, and safer treatment options for a range of difficult-to-treat cancers that is sure to enhance patient outcomes and save lives."

The Biotech Breakthrough Award symbolizes our commitment to shaping the future of cancer treatment. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam Neutron System generates high-intensity, precision-focused, low-energy neutrons, revolutionizing BNCT. This innovative approach provides highly targeted cancer treatment with minimal collateral damage, reducing the impact on healthy tissue.

At the core of this achievement is Alphabeam's capacity to deliver thermal neutrons, enabling the interaction between boron-10 and tumor cells. This interaction results in the release of high-energy alpha particles and lithium nuclei, destroying tumor cell DNA and ultimately killing the cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. This groundbreaking technology not only holds promise for head and neck cancers but also eliminates the need for dangerous nuclear reactors, making it a safer, cost-effective, and versatile alternative for cancer treatment.

"TAE Life Sciences is spearheading pivotal advancement in biotech. By combining the precision of Alphabeam with the selectivity of their boronated drugs, the company is setting the stage for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. "Historically, BNCT required a nuclear reactor as a neutron source, which is extremely expensive and impractical for hospitals to adopt and maintain. TAE's Alphabeam system eliminates this need and offers flexibility for various clinical settings. This versatility, coupled with its potential to treat various types of cancers, grants TAE our 'Oncology Innovation of the Year' award."

Complementing Alphabeam is TAE Life Sciences' proprietary boronated drug, TC220, which offers numerous advantages over conventional boronophenylalanine (BPA). Pre-clinical studies have shown TC220's superior ability to deliver boron effectively to tumor cells, expanding the horizons of BNCT as a next-generation cancer treatment.

The Alphabeam system's versatility enhances its market potential, as it can be integrated into existing medical infrastructures and offers the promise of reducing cancer treatment costs. This groundbreaking technology is being deployed to cancer hospitals worldwide, signaling a transformative shift in oncology.

TAE Life Sciences is committed to advancing the frontiers of oncology through innovation and patient-focused care. This award is a testament to the company's dedication to making a profound and positive impact in biotechnology.

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, Alphabeam, and the company's proprietary boronated BNCT drugs, please visit www.taelifesciences.com .

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam neutron system and targeted boron drugs are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com .

