TAE Life Sciences' Research on Boronotyrosine (BTS) Drug Shows Promise in Advancing Cancer-Fighting Potential of BNCT

News provided by

TAE Life Sciences

21 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET

Journal of Medicinal Chemistry Publishes Study Demonstrating BTS's Advantages in Cancer Care

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences, a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, today announced groundbreaking findings from its recent research, heralding a new chapter in company's pursuit of making Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) a viable and globally accepted cancer treatment. The study focused on the development and boron delivery capabilities of Boronotyrosine (BTS), a novel borylated amino acid analogue that will redefine the cancer-fighting potential of BNCT.

Published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, this study highlights BTS's potential to improve BNCT, a cutting-edge cancer therapy modality that combines boronated drugs and a particle accelerator-based neutron source to precisely target and kill cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy tissue. This study demonstrates BTS's unparalleled efficiency in delivering boron—a critical element in BNCT—to LAT1-expressing cancer cells, outperforming the only approved drug for BNCT, Boronophenylalanine (BPA), in both in vivo and in vitro models.

The findings reveal that BTS exhibits superior characteristics in terms of cellular uptake, demonstrating a 2-fold to 4-fold greater uptake in vitro compared to BPA. Furthermore, boron retention is significantly higher within cancer cells which retain nearly 60% of the ingested boron after 18 hours, whereas less than 20% is retained after 18 hours with BPA.  Notably these results also translated to higher boron delivery over longer periods of time in in vivo experiments.  Lastly, the tumor-to-blood ratio with BTS was found to be markedly improved, as high as 28 to 1 compared to only 6 to 1 for BPA, showcasing significantly improved performance in targeting tumors while minimizing exposure to healthy tissue. All these key attributes may be instrumental in enhancing the efficacy of BNCT while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

"TAE Life Sciences' commitment to scientific rigor and innovation is evident in this study," said Dr. Kendall Morrison, Chief Scientific Officer at the company. "The publication of our findings in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry underscores the meticulous research and robust scientific foundation behind BTS's development and testing."

This breakthrough study cements TAE Life Sciences' position as a frontrunner in pioneering cancer treatment advancements in the field of radiation oncology. The promising results pave the way for further research and clinical applications, reaffirming the company's dedication to transforming cancer care.

For more information, please refer to the study titled "Boronotyrosine, a Borylated Amino Acid Mimetic with Enhanced Solubility, Tumor Boron Delivery, and Retention for the Reemerging Boron Neutron Capture Therapy Field," published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, volume 66, issue 19, pages 13,347 – 13,858.

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, Alphabeam, and the company's proprietary boronated BNCT drugs, please visit www.taelifesciences.com.

About TAE Life Sciences
TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam neutron system and targeted boron drugs are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com.

Press Contact: 
Michael Farino
New Era Communications
949-346-1984
TAE@newerapr.com

SOURCE TAE Life Sciences

