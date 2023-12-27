TAE Life Sciences to Present Groundbreaking Developments in Cancer Drug Development at Biotech Showcase 2024

Presentation will include results of BTS drug study for BNCT and details about new Fc-engineered antibodies for site-specific conjugation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the forefront of pioneering advancements in the field of radiation oncology, TAE Life Sciences is set to unveil significant strides in its innovative drug development at the esteemed Biotech Showcase, taking place in parallel to the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM).

At the event, Rob Hill, Chief Executive Officer of TAE Life Sciences, will unveil groundbreaking insights derived from recent studies on BTS, the company's proprietary boronated drug designed for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). Mr. Hill's presentation will delve into pivotal findings, shedding light on the potential of BTS to revolutionize the treatment landscape for cancer patients. This development holds significant promise for BNCT—a highly precise and targeted radiation therapy applicable to various cancer types. The study results not only contribute to advancing medical knowledge but also open new avenues for enhancing the effectiveness of cancer treatment through cutting-edge applications.

Moreover, Hill will shed light on TAE's patent-pending Fc-engineered antibodies, heralding a new era in site-specific conjugation and reduced effector function. These antibodies, meticulously engineered with mutations in the CH2 domain, enable precise site-specific conjugation while silencing the Fc region. This breakthrough technology holds immense promise for both Antibody Boron Conjugates (ABC) for BNCT applications and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC), presenting a versatile approach in the landscape of oncology therapeutics.

"Our commitment to pioneering advancements in antibody therapies is underscored by our latest breakthroughs in BTS and Fc-engineered antibodies," stated Rob Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. "We're excited about the potential impact these developments hold for targeted cancer treatments, offering new possibilities for precision medicine."

Details about Rob Hill's presentation at Biotech Showcase 2024:

Date: January 8, 2024

January 8, 2024 Time: 2:45 PM

2:45 PM Location: Biotech Showcase 2024; Hilton San Francisco, Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

TAE Life Sciences invites interested stakeholders and investors to attend Rob's presentation to gain deeper insights into these transformative developments and explore potential collaborations.

To schedule a meeting with Rob Hill at Biotech Showcase or JPM, please contact Anna Theriault at [email protected].

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, BTS, engineered antibody drugs, and Alphabeam BNCT system, please visit www.taelifesciences.com .

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam neutron system and targeted boron drugs are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com .

SOURCE TAE Life Sciences