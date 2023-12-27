TAE Life Sciences to Present Groundbreaking Developments in Cancer Drug Development at Biotech Showcase 2024

News provided by

TAE Life Sciences

27 Dec, 2023, 11:30 ET

Presentation will include results of BTS drug study for BNCT and details about new Fc-engineered antibodies for site-specific conjugation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the forefront of pioneering advancements in the field of radiation oncology, TAE Life Sciences is set to unveil significant strides in its innovative drug development at the esteemed Biotech Showcase, taking place in parallel to the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM).

At the event, Rob Hill, Chief Executive Officer of TAE Life Sciences, will unveil groundbreaking insights derived from recent studies on BTS, the company's proprietary boronated drug designed for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). Mr. Hill's presentation will delve into pivotal findings, shedding light on the potential of BTS to revolutionize the treatment landscape for cancer patients. This development holds significant promise for BNCT—a highly precise and targeted radiation therapy applicable to various cancer types. The study results not only contribute to advancing medical knowledge but also open new avenues for enhancing the effectiveness of cancer treatment through cutting-edge applications.

Moreover, Hill will shed light on TAE's patent-pending Fc-engineered antibodies, heralding a new era in site-specific conjugation and reduced effector function. These antibodies, meticulously engineered with mutations in the CH2 domain, enable precise site-specific conjugation while silencing the Fc region. This breakthrough technology holds immense promise for both Antibody Boron Conjugates (ABC) for BNCT applications and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC), presenting a versatile approach in the landscape of oncology therapeutics.

"Our commitment to pioneering advancements in antibody therapies is underscored by our latest breakthroughs in BTS and Fc-engineered antibodies," stated Rob Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. "We're excited about the potential impact these developments hold for targeted cancer treatments, offering new possibilities for precision medicine."

Details about Rob Hill's presentation at Biotech Showcase 2024:

  • Date: January 8, 2024
  • Time: 2:45 PM
  • Location: Biotech Showcase 2024; Hilton San Francisco, Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

TAE Life Sciences invites interested stakeholders and investors to attend Rob's presentation to gain deeper insights into these transformative developments and explore potential collaborations.

To schedule a meeting with Rob Hill at Biotech Showcase or JPM, please contact Anna Theriault at [email protected].

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, BTS, engineered antibody drugs, and Alphabeam BNCT system, please visit www.taelifesciences.com.

About TAE Life Sciences
TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam neutron system and targeted boron drugs are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com.

SOURCE TAE Life Sciences

Also from this source

TAE Life Sciences' Research on Boronotyrosine (BTS) Drug Shows Promise in Advancing Cancer-Fighting Potential of BNCT

TAE Life Sciences' Research on Boronotyrosine (BTS) Drug Shows Promise in Advancing Cancer-Fighting Potential of BNCT

TAE Life Sciences, a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, today announced groundbreaking findings from its ...
TAE Life Sciences Earns Oncology Innovation of the Year Award

TAE Life Sciences Earns Oncology Innovation of the Year Award

TAE Life Sciences, a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, proudly announces it has earned the 2023 Biotech ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.