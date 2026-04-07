TAE Technologies Completes Multi-State Site Evaluation Tour for First Fusion Power Plant

The tour included visits to Alabama, Ohio and Texas, where meetings and on-site evaluations addressed a range of factors relevant to deployment, including infrastructure readiness, grid connectivity, land access, workforce availability, transportation access, state and local incentives, and long-term development potential.

TAE's executive leadership team, including CEO Michl Binderbauer, CFO Cedric Burgher, TAE Global GmbH CEO Jonathan Toretta and senior engineering and finance leaders, met with state and local representatives, economic development organizations and infrastructure partners, and conducted on-site evaluations across each location.

"These visits are an important step in moving site selection from planning into execution," said Michl Binderbauer, CEO of TAE. "Our focus is on identifying the environments that can support reliable, utility-scale power generation and sustained deployment over time for the benefit of shareholders and the local communities in which we intend to operate."

TAE offers these local communities the opportunity to participate in the deployment of a new class of dependable power generation with long‑term economic benefits. TAE is developing hydrogen‑boron fusion technology, which is expected to safely produce reliable electricity with no long‑lived waste, improved system longevity and a pathway to cost‑competitive power. The site partners that TAE met with have the ability to support sustained operations and growth, including appropriately sized land with access to primary transmission infrastructure, proximity to population centers and talent pipelines, and engagement from state and local leaders committed to responsible energy development.

"From a capital and execution standpoint, site selection is ultimately about what a region can support over time," said Cedric Burgher, CFO of TAE. "We are evaluating where the infrastructure, access and long-term conditions are in place to enable efficient development, operations and growth. We are also looking for places where we can establish a strong long-term presence, create jobs, deploy cutting-edge technology and contribute meaningfully to local communities."

TAE is progressing site selection planning as it prepares for the next phase of development of its first fusion power plant, which is targeting approximately 50 MWe of electricity generation in the early 2030s. Future TAE fusion power plants are expected to range from 350 – 500 MWe, reflecting the Company's long-term approach to delivering utility-scale fusion energy to the grid and carbon-intensive industrial processes.

On December 18, 2025, TAE and Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. ("TMTG") announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement and the convertible promissory note between TAE and TMTG, TMTG has now provided $200 million of cash to TAE and an additional $100 million is available to TAE upon the filing of a Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For more information, please visit: https://tae.com/trump-media-and-technology-group-to-merge-with-tae-technologies/.

About TAE

TAE Technologies is the world's leading fusion power company, developing the most sustainable and economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the grid and carbon-intensive industrial processes. In addition, it operates subsidiaries TAE Power Solutions, which provides technology for energy storage and power delivery systems for batteries and electric vehicles, as well as TAE Life Sciences, which develops technologies and drugs for treating cancer patients.

For assets, please visit our press kit.

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Important Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, TMTG intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the common stock of TMTG to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement will include a document that serves as a proxy statement and prospectus of TMTG and consent solicitation statement of TAE (the "proxy statement/prospectus and consent solicitation statement"), and TMTG will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. This document is not a substitute for the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and consent solicitation statement, or any other document that TMTG may file with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TMTG AND TAE, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO, AND RELATED MATTERS.

After the registration statement has been declared effective, a definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the shareholders of TMTG (the "TMTG Shareholders") and a prospectus and consent solicitation statement will be sent to the stockholders of TAE. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus and consent solicitation statement, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by TMTG with the SEC (if and when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by TMTG, including the proxy statement/prospectus and consent solicitation statement (when available), will be available free of charge from TMTG's website at tmtgcorp.com under the "Investors" tab.

Participants in the Solicitation

TMTG and certain of its directors and executive officers and TAE and certain of its directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the TMTG Shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of TMTG's directors and executive officers in the solicitation by reading TMTG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, TMTG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, August 1, 2025 and November 7, 2025, respectively, TMTG's definitive proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025 and the proxy statement/prospectus and consent solicitation statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the TMTG Shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will also be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus and consent solicitation statement and other relevant materials when filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding TMTG's proposed merger with TAE, TMTG's ability to consummate the transaction, the benefits of the transaction and the combined Company's future financial performance, as well as the combined Company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, and the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TMTG's and TAE's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated timing and terms of the proposed transaction; plans for deployment of capital and the uses thereof; governance of the combined Company; development and construction timelines; cost competitiveness of fusion-generated electricity; timing of commercialization of TAE's fusion technology; expectations regarding the time period over which the combined Company's capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; plans for research and development programs; and future demand for power. These forward-looking statements are based largely on TMTG's and TAE's current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause TMTG's or TAE's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to TMTG's or TAE's ability to demonstrate and execute on commercial viability of its technology; legal proceedings; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; changes in digital asset valuations; disruption to TMTG's or TAE's operations; TMTG's or TAE's ability to develop and maintain key strategic relationships; competition in TMTG's or TAE's industry; ability to access required materials at acceptable costs; delays in the development and manufacturing of fusion power plants and related technology; ability to manage growth effectively; possibility of incurring losses in the future and not being able to achieve or maintain profitability; potential generation capacities of specific reactor designs; regulatory outlook; future market conditions; success of strategic partnerships; developments in the capital and credit markets; future financial, operational and cost performance; revenue generation; demand for nuclear energy; economic outlook and public perception of the nuclear energy industry; changes in laws or regulations; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; ability to protect intellectual property; adverse economic or competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, TMTG and TAE caution you that the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are subject to the following factors: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay the proposed transaction or give rise to the termination of the agreements related thereto; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TMTG or TAE following announcement of the proposed transaction; (iii) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of TMTG or TAE, or other conditions to closing in the merger agreement; (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts TMTG's or TAE's current plans and operations as a result of the announcement of the proposed transaction; (v) TMTG's and TAE's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of TMTG and TAE to grow and manage growth profitably following the proposed transaction; and (vi) costs related to the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to TMTG and TAE as of the date of this press release and, while TMTG and TAE believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by applicable law, TMTG and TAE do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in TMTG's periodic filings with the SEC, including TMTG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, TMTG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Form S-4, when filed. TMTG's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE TAE Technologies, Inc.