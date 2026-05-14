TAE Technologies, UKAEA Advance Development of Core Fusion Technology

Joint venture TAE Beam UK, now fully funded, enters next phase to commercialize neutral beams, particle accelerator tech

OXFORD, England and FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Technologies, a leading US private fusion energy firm, and the United Kingdom's national fusion laboratory, the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), today announced that TAE Beam UK, their joint venture focused on commercializing particle accelerator technology for fusion and non-fusion applications, has been formally established in the UK and is now fully funded.

TAE Beam UK team members at the UKAEA's Culham Campus. Joint venture between TAE Technologies and UK Atomic Energy Authority enters next phase to commercialize neutral beams, particle accelerator tech for fusion energy and additional applications.

This milestone builds on the strategic partnership announced in 2025 and unlocks the next phase of commercialization, harnessing TAE and the UKAEA's collective scientific leadership and global market experience to help bring clean, cost-effective fusion energy to the grid.

Operating out of the UKAEA's Culham Campus, TAE Beam UK's technical program will begin with the development of neutral beams, a critically enabling particle accelerator technology to heat and sustain fusion reactions for electricity generation.

TAE, with more than two decades of patented intellectual property and particle accelerator R&D, is an industry leader in neutral beams. Its expertise in beams for fusion has resulted in a streamlined power plant design that is smaller, more efficient and more cost-effective than other fusion energy concepts.

The UKAEA has led the way in fusion energy research for over 40 years, developing world-class facilities and technical expertise through its operation of the Joint European Torus (JET)'s neutral beam system.

"Commercial fusion power has the potential to transform energy independence and access to cost-competitive electricity. Neutral beams are a key component for that vision to become reality," said Michl Binderbauer, CEO of TAE Technologies. "Establishing TAE Beam UK with our colleagues in Culham is an important step in translating breakthrough science into deployable technology. In addition to producing neutral beams for TAE's first power plant design, TAE Beam UK is poised to make our world-leading technology available for a wide range of fusion configurations – supporting both our commercialization roadmap and the broader fusion ecosystem."

"Formalizing and funding TAE Beam UK demonstrates clear commitment and progress toward commercialization," said Tim Bestwick, CEO of UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

The particle accelerator technology that is foundational to TAE's industry-leading neutral beams also has commercial applications outside of fusion, such as food safety, homeland security and the non-invasive cancer treatment being developed by TAE's biotech subsidiary, TAE Life Sciences.

TAE has additional facilities in the UK with the company's subsidiary, TAE Power Solutions, based in the West Midlands. Joint venture TAE Beam UK expands TAE's growing role within the UK energy ecosystem, creating high-skilled jobs as it becomes an anchor in the world's fusion supply chain.

About TAE Technologies

TAE Technologies is a leading fusion power company, developing the most sustainable and economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the grid and carbon-intensive industrial processes. In addition, it operates subsidiaries TAE Power Solutions, which provides technology for energy storage and power delivery systems for batteries and electric vehicles, as well as TAE Life Sciences, which develops technologies and drugs for treating cancer patients.

About the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority

Who we are

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) is the UK's national fusion energy research organization. We are an executive non-departmental public body of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The work we do

UKAEA's mission is to lead the delivery of sustainable fusion energy and maximize the scientific and economic benefit. UKAEA does this by being technical experts, partnering with companies and the international research community. At the core of UKAEA's efforts is the operation of world-leading facilities that build a comprehensive knowledge base for fusion energy. By addressing and solving the challenges across the full lifecycle of fusion, and integrating solutions from various disciplines, we establish technical centers of excellence that serve as the foundation for future fusion power plant programs.

More information: https://www.ukaea.org Social Media: @UKAEAofficial

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding TAE Technologies Inc.'s (together with TAE Beam UK, TAE Power Solutions and TAE Life Sciences, "TAE") strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, and the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TAE's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: plans for deployment of capital and the uses thereof; development and construction timelines; cost competitiveness of fusion-generated electricity; timing of commercialization of TAE's fusion technology; plans for research and development programs; and future demand for power or neutral beam technologies. These forward-looking statements are based largely on TAE's current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause TAE's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to TAE's ability to demonstrate and execute on commercial viability of its technology; legal proceedings; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; changes in digital asset valuations; disruption to TAE's operations; TAE's ability to develop and maintain key strategic relationships; competition in TAE's industry; ability to access required materials at acceptable costs; delays in the development and manufacturing of fusion power plants and related technology; ability to manage growth effectively; possibility of incurring losses in the future and not being able to achieve or maintain profitability; potential generation capacities of specific reactor designs; potential performance of neutral beam technologies; regulatory outlook; future market conditions; success of strategic partnerships; developments in the capital and credit markets; future financial, operational and cost performance; revenue generation; demand for nuclear energy; economic outlook and public perception of the nuclear energy industry; changes in laws or regulations; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; ability to protect intellectual property; adverse economic or competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to TAE as of the date of this press release and, while TAE believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by applicable law, TAE does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TAE Technologies, Inc.