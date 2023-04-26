Tag Americas Adds New Role to Grow and Amplify Sustainable Practices

Emily Stolarcyk hired as Director of Sustainability

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a leading independent global creative production and strategic sourcing powerhouse to brands and agencies, has added a new role to spearhead its sustainability strategies and practices internally and externally with clients.

Emily Stolarcyk, Tag Americas Sustainability Director, Strategic Sourcing

"I am extremely proud to announce Emily Stolarcyk has joined Tag Americas as our Sustainability Director," comments Devin Nutter, Tag Americas Strategic Sourcing Director. He adds, "Working primarily alongside our account and strategic sourcing teams, Emily will serve as our Sustainability Subject Matter Expert, driving the development, analysis, and governance of Tag Americas' client-focused ESG strategies."

Stolarcyk has over 15 years' experience leading and developing environmental preservation, conservation, and sustainability campaigns and programs spanning from grassroots community efforts to international strategies. She has worked across sectors in for-profit and non-profit entities, for government agencies and intergovernmental organizations. Stolarcyk previously led carbon neutral initiatives for a leading chemical company and introduced new packaging and recycling technologies through Europe's Holy Grail 2.0 Initiative for some of the world's largest CPGs.

"Tag is wholeheartedly dedicated to successfully navigating this complex and everchanging sustainability landscape—especially for the markets we serve," Stolarcyk shares and adds in response to Nutter, "Leading the Tag Americas' sustainability program is a wonderful opportunity, and I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with my colleagues, our suppliers, and our clients—to tell their sustainability stories and further grow Tag's Americas' ESG initiatives."

Stolarcyk holds an MBA in Sustainable Management from Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco, CA.

In February, Tag announced its Supplier LoCT GHG Scope 1 and 2 badge recognition for its continued efforts in becoming a more sustainable and climate-friendly supplier. In addition to Stolarcyk's new role at Tag Americas, other Tag regions, including Tag APAC and Tag EMEA, recently added new roles to lead their sustainability efforts, according to Nutter.

"Though Tag's ESG initiatives are a global effort, to achieve the greatest impact, we must adapt to the structure and culture of each region," Nutter states. "Being that the Americas is one of the largest markets, we have an immense responsibility to 'get it right.' With Emily on board, she will help take our culture and value propositions to the next level."

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions. Contact Tag to learn more about its dedication to sustainable packaging and carbon reduction efforts.

