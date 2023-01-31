Tag Americas Announces Marketing Centers of Excellence to Lead Brand Marketers Through Uncertain Times

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag Americas, a leading independent global creative production and strategic sourcing powerhouse to brands and agencies, announced its full-service ecosystem will now operate within a refined Marketing Centers of Excellence model.

"Tag Americas' Marketing Centers of Excellence is the result of our renewed dedication to efficiency, expediency, and expertise for our clients," comments Tag Americas CEO, Toby Codrington. He adds, "As the market continues to flux and competition remains fierce, brands need quick, direct access to omnichannel solutions coupled with speed-to-market and expertise to succeed. Tag's Marketing Centers of Excellence provides those needs without compromising quality."

The Marketing Centers of Excellence offers a complete range of creative production and strategic sourcing services across multiple channels and disciplines, with each center supported and managed by Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). Via a single point of entry, clients also have access to ongoing channel insights, proven best practices and applications, the latest technologies, and creative innovation – everything a marketer needs to drive successful campaigns in an evolving and unpredictable landscape.

Tag's Subject Matter Experts have expert-level knowledge and experience in a particular solution area, such as digital production, language services, virtual production, shoot production, CGI, social media, retail activation, and print production.

Lynnie Palancar, Subject Matter Expert for Language Services at Tag Americas, has vast experience in localization and language services, having served as Tag Americas Localization Director, and Head of Language Services for recognized global brands, prior to becoming Global Business Director. "Tag's Marketing Centers of Excellence approach to creating and delivering our creative production and strategic sourcing solutions has many benefits," shares Palancar. "Where traditionally marketing services across multiple channels would only be accessible by engaging multiple suppliers, this one-stop-shop solution simplifies the process, saving time and spend, and providing best-in-class outcomes."

Brands and agencies that have tried a similar hyper-specialized approach in-house for marketing and sourcing typically experience challenges, such as setbacks in finding and retaining specialized talent, balancing fluctuations in workflow, and increased costs for employee training and specialized resources. When these and other disruptions occur, their entire marketing process is severely impeded. An external marketing Center of Excellence can mitigate these challenges.

"Brands' ability to outperform their competitors is crucial in today's marketing landscape," states Codrington. "By partnering with Tag and its Marketing Centers of Excellence, we can equip them with what they need and when they need it, for them to succeed."

