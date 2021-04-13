Tag Americas Announces Susan Polachek, Managing Director Retail and Consumer

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, the global creative production partner to brands and agencies, announces the appointment of Susan Polachek as Managing Director, Tag Americas Retail and Consumer division. In this role, Susan will oversee client solutions, including agency partnerships, with a focus on Tag's creative production offerings and ability to deliver exceptional creative, quickly, while enhancing operational workflows.

"Susan brings unparalleled big brand and ad agency experience to Tag. She is a champion for great creative, with a serious dedication to innovating client solutions," explains Ajit Kara, CEO Tag Americas. "Susan joins the Tag Americas team at a perfect time, as we continue to highlight our flexible delivery models with expanded creative solutions to meet client demands in the retail and consumer sector. Susan shows a true passion for our business with her ability to help brands communicate with creativity, accuracy and heart."

Susan comes to Tag with more than 25 years of agency experience and is known for leading client and agency teams to meet strategic business goals. Big brand experience includes Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez, GSK, and Raising Cane's. Most recently, she held positions as Global Business Director for Wunderman Thompson and the SVP, Group Management Director of FCB Global.

"Joining Tag is exciting to me because I see the opportunity for us to help brands build content with the same passion as their internal stakeholders or AORs, while nurturing and respecting their creative process," explains Susan Polachek, Managing Director Retail and Consumer, Tag Americas. "The people at Tag live and breathe the emotion and commitment that goes along with producing great creative and I knew from the initial interview process, that this is where I belong."

Tag's retail and consumer sector is focused on helping brands stand out and sell more, with a seamless offline to online experience, from creative ideation to delivery, across channels and geographic regions, at scale. Find out more about what we do.

About Tag

Tag is a leading global creative production and sourcing partners for brands and agencies, offering a complementary skillset to in-house teams and advertising agencies to bring to life, extend and deploy creative ideas. We balance pragmatism and imagination, supported by market-leading technology to drive efficiency, speed and transparency.

