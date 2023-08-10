Tag Americas COO Appointed to PAVE Global Board of Directors

Lyndon Neal to Help Nurture Foundation's Educational and Mentorship Programs

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyndon Neal, Chief Operations Officer at Tag Americas, the global creative production and channel activation partner to brands worldwide, was recently appointed to PAVE Global's Board of Directors.

"PAVE Global is an exceptional foundation I'm very privileged to be part of. What excites me most is that much like Tag, PAVE focuses on ways to invest in people—our future creatives and designers, by building and cultivating diverse and inclusive relationships between educators and students."

Neal will serve a three-year term alongside seven other newly appointed directors, including Chipotle Global Vice President, David Vilkama, Bank of America Senior Vice-President, Rebekah Sigfrids, and Hirsch Construction Corporation President, Adam Hirsch.

PAVE Global President Jerry Fox recently shared this sentiment after PAVE's 2023-2024 Board of Directors were announced, "I'm honored to serve alongside these esteemed colleagues and look forward to setting a path to success for PAVE Global as we mentor, connect, and inspire our future."

Founded in 1992 as The Planning and Visual Education Partnership, PAVE Global has become the retail design, planning, and visual merchandising industry's premier educational foundation. With the vision "to forge vibrant and meaningful connections between design students, educators, and industry professionals from around the world," all proceeds from the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation goes toward its educational programs.

With over 20 years' experience in helping consumer shopper and retail brands maximize their marketing efficiency and in-store execution, Lyndon Neal has led the Tag Americas' Channel Activation team towards great success—in business and when volunteering for various clean-up projects or food drives within local communities. Neal points out, "As business leaders, it's our responsibility to also be mentors and inspire greatness in others and each other. And through PAVE Global and the wonderful educational and financial programs they have established, I know the retail design industry is in capable and caring hands."

