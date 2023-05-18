Tag Americas Receives Bronze for 2023 Shop! Association Award for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement

Customizable, lighted football stadium beverage display is a big win

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a leading independent global creative production powerhouse to brands and agencies, received a Shop! Association Bronze in the 2023 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Award, Carbonated Drinks category, Temporary Division.

Tag's fall football Coca-Cola display, in partnership with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and supplier, Flower City Group, received a Shop! Association OMA Bronze in Carbonated Drinks, Temporary Division.
In partnership with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), and supplier, Flower City Group, Tag Americas created an impressive 5-stack fall football Coca-Cola display. With customized endzones and bottle cap 'players' featuring Texas or Oklahoma football teams or a Coca-Cola vs. Coke Zero Sugar game, shoppers delighted in the motion sensor-lit score board and shining stadium lights.

"Our Shopper Marketing Center of Excellence is comprised of experienced and talented people who are experts in knowing how to elevate the POS experience," comments Lyndon Neal, COO, Tag Americas. "Creative displays such as this one for Coca-Cola are so important. Not only do they draw the customer in, but they help drive brand recognition, which ultimately leads to brand loyalty," Neal adds.

Winners of the 2023 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Awards were revealed and honored at Shop! Marketplace held in Austin, TX April 25-27. Shop! is a global non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences and represents its member companies worldwide.

Tag Americas received a gold in 2022 for a 3-D Coca-Cola Santa fireplace diorama, and an additional bronze in 2021 for its Coca-Cola Smartwater "New Flavors Launch" display in partnership with InnoMark Communications.

"Tag's ability to collaborate with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages as an extension of our own marketing team continues to be an incredible asset," shares Oystein Enger, CCSWB's Director of Channel Commercialization. He continues, "With Tag as a partner, together we're able to deliver the very best shopper solutions that help pave the way towards continued success for Coca-Cola." 

About Tag

From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions that grow alongside your brand and objectives.

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.

