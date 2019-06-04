Tag Announces New Americas Headquarters in New York Times Building

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a leading end-to-end global creative production and sourcing partner, announces today the opening of the new Tag Americas headquarters in the iconic New York Times Building in the heart of Manhattan. Tag's new 31,000 square foot location is on the 10th floor of 620 Eighth Avenue in New York, New York.

Tag provides creative production and sourcing for 40 of the top 100 global brands worldwide, driving marketing efficiencies and competitive advantage. The new Tag Americas HQ will house 180 employees, with 170 standing desks, 10 executive offices and four creative production suites onsite.

"We selected the New York Times building for its strong New York presence and its commitment to sustainability, which is important to both our company and our clients," explains Ajit Kara, Americas CEO, Tag. "We completely redesigned the interior office space to create an environment that adds another dimension to working collaboratively with their dedicated Tag team of experts."

The new Americas HQ continues to focus on the very best in end-to-end client solutions and includes the following Tag companies: Taylor James, Smoke & Mirrors, World Writers and The Hot Plate, in addition to the Williams Lea Tag company, Williams Lea. The office is outfitted with an editing suite, two flame rooms, a virtual reality equipped green screen studio, a dedicated client presentation room, coworking stations and a bar. The office boasts floor to ceiling windows, Herman Miller furniture and The New York Times Building amenities including a canteen on the 14th floor and the notorious "Times Talks" in the lobby theater.

The building is made from 95% recycled structural steel and is promoted as a green structure with environmentally sustainable features including the lighting system, underfloor air distribution system and cogeneration.

"Tag continues to grow and deliver the most comprehensive end-to-end creative production and sourcing solutions for industry leading clients," continues Ajit Kara. "The new Americas HQ is a place for our people to be inspired, to continually raise the bar on creative solutions and to feel good about where they work. Anyone who knows me knows that I believe in hard work, but not without a bit of fun and this is the perfect environment for both."

