Tag Appoints Dr. Balaji as Head of Medical Content for MLR Center of Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, the global creative production and channel activation partner to brands worldwide, announces the enhancement of its Medical, Legal Review (MLR) Center of Excellence, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative marketing content solutions for health and life sciences brands.

Dr. Balaji L G has been appointed Head of Medical Content for Tag's MLR Center of Excellence.

"The strategic addition of Dr. Balaji L G as Head of Medical Content and MLR, signals a significant leap forward for Tag in the health and life sciences marketing landscape," shares George Rex, Tag Americas Chief Client Officer. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in the medical and pharma sectors play a pivotal role in our continued advancement of regulatory affairs and modular content creation—two very important capabilities within our MLR offerings," Rex adds.

Dr. Balaji brings over 16 years of pharmaceutical communications experience to Tag. His skill and expertise lie in promotional content strategy development, and translating complex scientific concepts into compelling, accurate, and accessible medical content for brands, HCPs, and patients.

Also working alongside Dr. Balaji are Tag Global Business Directors, Patricia Mainiero and Lynnie Strother Palancar, who are leading the creation of innovative, AI-driven content solutions, delivering culturally relevant, personalized content. Tag's multi-million-dollar investment in modular content technology allows health, life sciences and pharmaceutical brands to deliver omni-channel content more quickly—a critical differentiator when speed-to-market matters.

"As we witness the evolving needs of health and life sciences, our MLR Center of Excellence is poised to revolutionize the way these brands navigate regulatory challenges," states Whitney Bender, General Manager, Creative Operations for Tag Americas. She continues, "The combined expertise of Dr. Balaji, Lynnie, and Patricia will drive marketing content innovation, ensuring brands effectively communicate complex medical and regulatory information while complying with stringent industry standards."

By assuring health and life sciences brands' information is accurate, accessible, and easily understandable, the Tag MLR capabilities evolution directly benefits brands, HCPs, and patients. "In recognizing the unique communication needs for health and life sciences, Tag's intensified focus on MLR, modular content, and transcreation is a well-timed response to the changing expectations of modern health consumers," Rex explains. "Because personalization is crucial in today's brand marketing arena, tailored content that resonates with individual lives, behaviors, and preferences is our creative production sweet spot, for consumer and health brands alike."

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

