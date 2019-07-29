Tag appoints Nancy Hill as Non-Executive Director

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, the global creative production and sourcing partner to brands and agencies, today announces the appointment of Nancy Hill as Non-Executive Director.

Hill is an agency veteran with over 30 years' industry experience and has worked directly with top tier technology and digital media companies in the US such as Cisco Systems, Motorola, AOL and SiriusXM. Hill founded Media Sherpas, where she focused on the organizational and strategic issues that advertising agencies and their marketing partners face. Prior to Media Sherpas, Hill was President and CEO of US-based industry body, 4A's, where she drove the association's transformation to provide leadership, advocacy and guidance to the advertising community on issues such as patent trolling and online privacy. In April 2013, Hill was named one of Advertising Age's 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising History and was honored as a Woman to Watch by Ad Age.

David Kassler, Tag CEO, commented: "We're delighted to have Nancy join our board at a very exciting stage for Tag since the relaunch of our marketing services brand in April. Her reputation and industry network will be invaluable as Tag continues to grow and develop our credentials and excellent reputation globally."

Nancy Hill, Non-Executive Director at Tag said: "There is a high demand by both clients and agencies for new models and new ways of working that make all parts of the creative process both more effective and more efficient. Tag has proven to be a very flexible partner in the ecosystem that can deliver on efficiency without compromising quality. I look forward to working with David and the rest of the board to help Tag deliver on these promises for all of its clients."

ABOUT TAG

Tag is the leading end-to-end global creative production and sourcing partner to brands and agencies. We offer a complementary skillset to in-house and agency teams to bring to life, extend and deploy creative ideas. We have an unrivalled global presence, working with 40 of the top 100 global brands worldwide and a versatile range of service models ranging from fully in-house to off-shore.

Tag is part of Williams Lea Tag which has combined revenues of $1.2billion and 10,000 employees in 40 countries worldwide. Williams Lea Tag is backed by Advent International, one of the largest global private equity investors. www.tagww.com

