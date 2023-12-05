TAG Statement on Final ANA Programmatic Transparency Report

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising, is honored to have served as the data partner for the ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Report, the final and complete version of which was released today.

TAG TrustNet, the digital advertising industry's only end-to-end transparency solution, provided detailed log-level data and analysis for the findings in the ANA report.

TAG CEO Mike Zaneis released the following statement on the report:

"The ANA transparency report highlights the perils of a 'garbage in, garbage out' approach to transparency for marketers in which they lack log-level data across all of their downstream partners.

"The report found that just 36% of post-transaction programmatic budgets are spent on valid, viewable, measurable, and non-MFA impressions, thus demonstrating the massive potential benefits for marketers in shifting their partners to a transparency framework like TAG TrustNet.

"By driving adoption of an industry-wide framework for log-level data, marketers can regain control over their investments and understand exactly where their money is going. Through a single, accurate view of all their impression data, brands can ensure they are succeeding against their most important metrics, including ROI, price vs. quality, brand safety, sustainability, DEI, or any combination of the above. Such control enables much greater value to be extracted from programmatic campaigns for advertisers, and for publishers and consumers too."

TAG's "Certified for Transparency" Program establishes a "shared truth" on campaign data for participants across the supply chain, increasing confidence and control for buyers and raising the value of inventory for sellers who can prove they are responsible, accountable, and transparent. A central requirement for seal recipients is participation in a TAG-recognized transparency utility that has the ability to create a single trusted record for transactions through real-time reconciling and sharing advertising log files with marketers.

Additional information about the TAG Certified for Transparency Program can be found at www.tagtoday.net/transparency.

