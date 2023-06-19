TAG TrustNet Launches New Frontier in Transparency for Marketers Through Integrated DEI, Privacy & MFA Data

Partnerships With Neutronian, Deepsee.io & SafeGuard Privacy Will Help

Marketers Achieve DEI Goals, Reduce Fraud, Improve Privacy Compliance

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the world's leading program to fight criminal activity and promote brand safety in digital advertising, today launched a new frontier in marketer transparency through the integration of robust industry data around DEI ratings, privacy compliance, and Made-for-Advertising (MFA) sites into TAG TrustNet, the technological framework for the TAG Certified for Transparency Program.

Through partnerships with Neutronian , Deepsee.io , and SafeGuard Privacy , TAG TrustNet will provide marketers with unprecedented visibility into their ad campaigns to help them achieve their diverse media spending goals, reduce MFA waste, and strengthen privacy compliance.

"Building on the success of our transformational partnership with the ANA to give marketers access to full transactional data across their supply chain, TAG is opening a new frontier in transparency that allows marketers to better achieve their diversity, anti-fraud, and privacy goals," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "By extending its capabilities to include a broad range of vital marketer priorities, TAG TrustNet can serve as an end-to-end transparency solution for brands and their partners."

Among TAG TrustNet's expanded transparency capabilities will be:

Minority ownership ratings - Based on Neutronian's NQI Minority Ownership Verification , TAG TrustNet will integrate validation and scoring of publishers or companies who identify as minority owned, including female-owned and LGBTQ+ owned businesses, so brands can better achieve their DEI goals.

- Using , TAG TrustNet will help marketers identify and non-performant and low-quality MFA sites from their campaigns. Privacy compliance - In partnership with SafeGuard Privacy's Vendor Compliance Hub software, TAG TrustNet will be able to show marketers that their supply chain partners are transparently demonstrating their privacy compliance.

"Brand advertisers increasingly want to ensure their marketing dollars not only drive revenue but also support the broader social and corporate goals of their companies," said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and co-founder of Neutronian. "We are delighted to work with TAG to provide enhanced data to help marketers improve the transparency of their supply chains and achieve their DEI goals."

"Marketers are wasting billions of dollars in programmatic ad spend each year on Made-for-Advertising sites which plaster huge amounts of viewable ad-units over recycled clickbait content, and which don't have organic visitors," said Rocky Moss, CEO of DeepSee.io. "When auditing campaigns for our partners, we find that filtering the domains in this list regularly produces unbelievable results in terms of conversion efficiency. By integrating DeepSee.io data into TAG TrustNet, we will pull back the curtain on those deceptive sites, so marketers can direct their resources into more effective and brand-safe inventory."

"Privacy laws like CPRA require vendor due diligence, and compliance can be a complex undertaking for marketers, given the vast number of companies involved in the supply chain and the difficulty in obtaining relevant privacy information from them," said Richy Glassberg, co-founder and CEO of SafeGuard Privacy. "SafeGuard Privacy's standardized, auditable assessments streamline and automate that process even further for marketers. Working with TAG TrustNet, we provide the transparency marketers need around the privacy practices of their partners."

TAG's "Certified for Transparency" Program establishes a "shared truth" on campaign data for participants across the supply chain, increasing confidence and control for buyers and raising the value of inventory for sellers who can prove they are responsible, accountable, and transparent. A central requirement for seal recipients is participation in a TAG-recognized utility that has the ability to create a single trusted record for transactions through real-time reconciling and sharing advertising log files with marketers.

Additional information about the TAG Certified for Transparency Program can be found at www.tagtoday.net/transparency.

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

TAG (The Trustworthy Accountability Group) is the global certification program designed to fight against criminal activity and protect brand safety in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 700+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

About DeepSee.io

DeepSee.io produces publisher quality metrics that enable the world's biggest ad tech platforms and marketplaces to curate high quality inventory, and help advertisers target only the most performant inventory available. Their insights are built upon first party data, gathered by their best-in-class crawlers which evaluate a user's experience when visiting a website, and are made specifically with a cookie-less future in mind. Using DeepSee's platform, web analysts & marketers are provided unparalleled insight into how websites and interconnected groups of websites behave. By targeting suspicious sites, DeepSee.io can reveal schemes that would otherwise go undetected, allowing users to make better data-driven decisions.

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy "credit scores", minority ownership verification ratings and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their partners are privacy compliant and of the highest quality. They also help them ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments and that diverse media spend goals are being met. High quality, privacy compliant data providers and publishers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores, receive minority ownership verification or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.

About SafeGuard Privacy

Founded in 2018 by technology and privacy experts, SafeGuard Privacy offers the first platform for comprehensive privacy compliance management and collaboration. A key feature of the platform is its comprehensive and independent assessments that evaluate a company's privacy programs and guides them on their path to compliance. Its workflow management and governance tools, including policy wizards, training, secure document storage, real-time reporting, and true auditing features empower businesses with everything they need to mitigate risk and demonstrate compliance -- all while saving time and money. In addition, The Vendor Compliance Hub solves the industry RFI process, making it easy for vendors to demonstrate privacy compliance to their partners and mitigate third-party liability. For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

