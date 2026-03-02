TAG1 Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Targeted Alpha Therapies

ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG1 Inc. (TAG1) today announced a collaboration with the Molecular Cancer Imaging Facility (MCIF) at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute designed to accelerate the development of targeted alpha therapies and expand access to next generation radioisotopes in the fight against cancer. The partnership brings together Dana-Farber's world-renowned radiopharmaceutical expertise with TAG1's proprietary Pb 212 (Lead-212) generator to create a unique platform for pre-clinical and clinical innovation in targeted alpha therapies.

Through this collaboration, TAG1 will supply Lead 212 to Dana-Farber's MCIF using its proprietary generator, enabling researchers to conduct critical testing of novel compounds with the potential to transform treatment options for cancer patients. The collaboration is structured to support both early-stage discovery and translational research, enabling MCIF researchers access to Lead-212, an important radionuclide used in targeted alpha therapies.

"TAG1 has now met all critical to quality parameters to reliably provide pre-clinical quantities of Lead 212 to innovators," said Castor Armesto, Chief Strategy Officer of TAG1. "Partnering with Dana-Farber represents a major step forward in democratizing the supply of Lead-212, providing a clear pathway for innovators to bring their compounds forward. This collaboration reflects our commitment to making these technologies accessible worldwide."

Dr. Anthony Belanger, Scientific Director of the Molecular Cancer Imaging Facility (MCIF) at Dana-Farber, emphasized the strength of the combined operational capabilities, "Dana-Farber's world-class facilities and exceptionally talented teams will work jointly with TAG1 to empower some of the most promising innovators in Boston and beyond."

Dana-Farber's MCIF is a preclinical radiopharmaceutical R&D core that helps academic and industry partners optimize radiochemistry and quickly translate early-stage concepts into in vivo models, producing data that supports drug development and related research efforts.

Dr. Belanger highlighted the scientific impact of the partnership, "We are thrilled to work together to accelerate the development of Lead-212 radiotherapeutics with leading academic scientists and industry partners at our facilities. Combining TAG1's Lead-212 generator technology with MCIF's infrastructure, equipment and, most importantly, our people, allows us to advance Dana-Farber's mission of developing transformative treatments and envision a world free from cancer."

The collaboration is expected to support a portfolio of research programs and create new opportunities for companies developing targeted alpha therapies to leverage Dana-Farber's scientific expertise and TAG1's manufacturing and isotope supply capabilities.

About TAG1

TAG1 is a leading supplier of medical isotopes, specializing in the production of Pb-212 (Lead-212) for use in targeted alpha therapies. The TAG1 generator is a proprietary and innovative portable generator designed to unlock the supply of Lead-212 for pre-clinical and clinical trials of targeted alpha therapies utilizing this vital radioisotope. With a mission to improve cancer treatment through innovative nuclear medicine, TAG1 aims to democratize access to Lead-212 through on-site production that will accelerate innovators in their pursuit of the next generation of cancer therapies.

