TagniFi Debuts Merger and Acquisition Database at ASA 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TagniFi, a modern financial data platform for finance and investment professionals, will release a comprehensive database of public and private merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions at the ASA 2019 Advanced Business Valuation Conference, August 26-27 in New York. The new database, TagniFi Deals, contains over 16,000 public and private M&A transactions sourced primarily from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings including Form 8-K. 10-K and 10-Q, with new transactions added daily as they are announced.

Screenshot: Searching TagniFi Deals via the TagniFi Console

With over 90 tags available for each transaction, TagniFi Deals covers virtually every transaction detail disclosed in SEC filings back to 2009. From key deal terms and valuation measures to the deal's advisors and purchase price allocations, TagniFi Deals is one of the most comprehensive M&A transaction databases available. TagniFi Deals includes private companies acquired by public companies, public companies acquired by public companies and take-private transactions.

Until the release of TagniFi Deals, access to quality M&A databases has been reserved for clients of the largest data companies with pricing that is out of reach for most finance and investment professionals. With TagniFi Deals, quality M&A data is now available at a fraction of the cost with more detail available. For example, many of the largest transaction databases do not collect purchase price allocations which is critical for identifying an acquirer's acquisition assumptions. TagniFi Deals makes the purchase price allocation details easy to access and searchable.

Finance and investment professionals can easily search the TagniFi Deals database using the newly-released TagniFi Console, available at tagnifi.com, where clients can search for transactions by deal type, financial terms, keyword, size, valuation, industry and more. Search results can be customized and exported or clients can pull deal information into their Excel models automatically.

"Since we launched TagniFi four years ago our clients have been asking us for a comprehensive deal database," said Chad Sandstedt, Co-Founder and CEO of TagniFi. "This is an exciting launch for our clients who will have access to a world-class deal database with all of the detail needed for their business processes, whether that be in business valuation, M&A advisory, or investment management."

The TagniFi Deals database is also available via an application programming interface (API) for integration into client systems and applications. In addition, clients can leverage the transaction search API for integrating powerful deal searches.

About TagniFi

TagniFi is a financial data platform for investment and finance professionals available online, in Excel or through an API. TagniFi's advanced financial data technology delivers more accurate, timely and cost-effective data solutions to clients in the investment management, advisory and professional services markets. Learn more at tagnifi.com.

Contacts

Andy Arkfeld

TagniFi, LLC

800-TagniFi (824-6434) ext. 803

SOURCE TagniFi

Related Links

http://www.tagnifi.com

