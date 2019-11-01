Taiho Oncology Joins Efforts to Improve Awareness of Gastric Cancer with Support of Leading Advocacy Groups

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing a need for greater awareness and education around gastric cancer, Taiho Oncology, Inc., today announced its support of four leading gastric cancer advocacy organizations in observance of National Gastric Cancer Awareness Month. The company is sponsoring patient and caregiver programs, education and research throughout 2019 on behalf of Debbie's Dream Foundation, the Gastric Cancer Foundation, Hope for Stomach Cancer and No Stomach For Cancer®.

"A gastric cancer diagnosis can be an incredibly devastating, scary and confusing time for patients and their families, and the resources, support and empathy that advocacy organizations provide is critically important," said Taiho Oncology, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Timothy Whitten. "Taiho Oncology's support underscores our commitment to patients' wellbeing and will help these organizations provide vital programming and accelerate research with the goal of finding a cure."

Taiho Oncology will also encourage employee engagement throughout November with a range of internal initiatives including "Lunch and Learn" events and educational programs designed to spread awareness about the disease and encourage early detection.

"At Taiho Oncology, we believe that all patients living with gastric cancer deserve access to vital programs and resources that help give them a voice throughout their disease journey," said Taiho Oncology, Inc., Director, Patient Alliances, Kimberly Hart. "We are honored to support organizations such as Debbie's Dream Foundation, the Gastric Cancer Foundation, Hope for Stomach Cancer and No Stomach For Cancer to help build, educate and improve the communities of which we are a part of."

About Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer is the 15th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States (U.S.).1 In 2019, there were an estimated 27,510 new cases and 11,140 deaths.1 Approximately 62 percent of U.S. patients with gastric cancer are diagnosed at advanced disease.1 Metastatic gastric cancer (mGC) is associated with a five-year survival rate of about 5 percent.1

About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization and commercial business unit in the U.S. that works urgently in the development and commercialization of innovative cancer treatments. Taiho has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of both novel antimetabolic agents and selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.

For more information about Taiho Oncology, please visit: https://www.taihooncology.com/us/

For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit:

https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

For more information about Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., please visit:

https://www.otsuka.com/en/

