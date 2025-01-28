Taiko and DoraHacks Execute Largest Anonymous Community Voting Effort

News provided by

Taiko

Jan 28, 2025, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiko, the based Layer 2 on Ethereum, and DoraHacks, the global hackathon organizer, are setting the standard for community voting with the largest anonymous community voting for a hackathon.

Taiko's Grant Factory hackathon has encouraged builders to put their heads together and design projects that focus on providing innovative solutions, fun and engaging apps, or a positive social impact. After months of hard work, the finalists are being sent to a vote in a final round that marks a step toward greater community-driven-decision making.

Initially proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Minimal Anti-Collusion Infrastructure (MACI) is a mechanism to provide private and collusion-resistant voting in community settings. His concern over stumbling blocks in traditional voting systems, such as fraud, collusion, and a lack of privacy, led him to propose ways this could be addressed on-chain.

MACI uses zero-knowledge technology to ensure the votes remain confidential while maintaining integrity and preventing vote-buying or coercion. In a MACI round, there are two roles, the operator and the user. Users vote on-chain with an encrypted vote to the MACI smart contract. These are time-stamped on-chain and their vote is only visible to the operator, who then posts results when voting is finished.

"This historic MACI implementation demonstrates Taiko's commitment to true decentralization. The enthusiasm we've seen from our community, both in building and voting, shows that decentralized decision-making can scale. We look forward to supporting the winners as we build a more decentralized future for Ethereum," said Ben Wan, Chief Community Officer at Taiko.

At over 924,300 members, this marks the largest community vote using the MACI framework.

"We are very excited to partner with Taiko to launch the MACI community voting rounds with the largest whitelist in Ethereum's history. The DoraHacks and Dora Factory team have dedicated our resources to carry on Vitalik and Ethereum's mission to advance the R&D of MACI to democratize governance while defending privacy. We look forward to expanding MACI and exploring its potential with Taiko and their immense, vibrant community," said Steve Ngok, Partner at DoraHacks.

Find more details on the Taiko Grants Programme here.

SOURCE Taiko

