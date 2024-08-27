Taiko Proves That Based Rollups Can Be Profitable In Just 90 Days Post-Mainnet Launch

NEW YORK, LONDON, and SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking achievement, Taiko , the world's first truly decentralized based Ethereum Layer 2 (ETH L2) solution, has crossed a significant milestone just 90 days after its mainnet launch. Not only has Taiko proven the viability of its unique scaling path, it has also shown that based rollups can be profitable. This is a testament to the strength and sustainability of their decentralized approach. Taiko has proven that a rollup can be fully compatible with Ethereum, both technically and philosophically.

Key Highlights:

Profitable Decentralization: Based rollups can be profitable marking a groundbreaking milestone in decentralized and permissionless Ethereum scaling solutions.

Based rollups can be profitable marking a groundbreaking milestone in and permissionless scaling solutions. Explosive Growth in Network Activity: Taiko's mainnet has exceeded 110 million transactions, setting a phenomenal record in the crypto space in less than 90 days.

Taiko's mainnet has exceeded 110 million transactions, setting a phenomenal record in the space in less than 90 days. Transaction Volume Surge: Taiko has reached an impressive 2,000,000 daily transactions, highlighting the network's robust capacity and growing adoption.

Taiko has reached an impressive 2,000,000 daily transactions, highlighting the network's robust capacity and growing adoption. Expanding User Base: Taiko has attracted around 1,200,000 unique wallet addresses, demonstrating strong user interest and engagement in its ecosystem.

Taiko has attracted around 1,200,000 unique wallet addresses, demonstrating strong user interest and engagement in its ecosystem. Ecosystem Growth: Since its mainnet launch, Taiko has onboarded over 100 dApps , driving increased network activity and value locked.

A New Benchmark in Ethereum Scaling

Based rollups like Taiko represent a promising approach to Ethereum scaling, offering enhanced security, seamless Ethereum compatibility, and true decentralization. However, they face unique challenges in achieving profitability due to their decentralized, permissionless nature. Unlike other scaling solutions that can retain all sequencing fees, based rollups distribute these fees among network participants, making the path to financial sustainability more complex.

Despite these challenges, Taiko's journey in the Ethereum scaling ecosystem is showing promising signs. The project's decentralized model appears to be operating efficiently, with data showing based rollups can be profitable, suggesting positive outcomes for network participants. Taiko's miners, including proposers and provers, are experiencing encouraging results within the ecosystem.

"Our journey proves that we can scale Ethereum without compromising on its core principles of decentralization and security," said Ben Wan, Chief Community Officer (CCO) at Taiko. "This is a win for the entire Ethereum community."

This development indicates that Taiko's ecosystem could prove to be an attractive and viable option for participants in the Ethereum scaling landscape.

Why Profitability Matters

The success of any blockchain network is inherently tied to the profitability of its participants. Ethereum's growth and dominance are largely due to the fact that its miners have consistently made profits, attracting more participants to the network, thus enhancing its security and sustainability. Taiko is following in these footsteps by ensuring that its proposers and provers, who play a crucial role in validating transactions, are financially rewarded. This not only ensures the long-term viability of Taiko but also positions it as a leading solution for Ethereum users seeking a seamless, Ethereum-equivalent experience with enhanced scalability on Layer 2.



How Taiko Achieved Profitability: Technical Advancements and Optimizations

Since its mainnet launch, Taiko has demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement through strategic optimizations and technical advancements. These efforts have yielded substantial enhancements in both network efficiency and accessibility. A standout achievement is the significant 30% reduction in gas costs associated with the Taiko L1 contract. This optimization represents a major leap forward in the network's operational efficiency.

Furthermore, Taiko has implemented a 50% reduction in both the liveness bond and the SGX proofs' validity and contestation bond. This change has lowered the capital requirements for participants, enabling more individuals and entities to engage in Taiko's permissionless transaction sequencing. These improvements have collectively contributed to making the Taiko network more accessible and potentially more attractive for a wider range of participants in the Ethereum scaling ecosystem.

A Significant Milestone in Just 90 Days

Taiko's achievement of reaching a positive financial milestone in just 90 days is a noteworthy indicator of the project's potential. As a based rollup, this early success showcases the promise of their decentralized architecture and their approach to scaling Ethereum. While it's important to note that market conditions and performance can fluctuate, this initial accomplishment sends a strong signal to the broader Ethereum community. It suggests that Taiko's model has the potential to be viable and impactful in the long term, positioning itself as a significant player in the Ethereum scaling ecosystem.

The Path Forward

As we look to the future, Taiko's early success lays the foundation for what we believe will be an even greater achievement: becoming a premier Layer 2 for Ethereum. Just as Ethereum's network participant's profitability has attracted a global network of miners, developers, and users, Taiko's positive milestones and growth strategy are already drawing in a vibrant community - Taiko has built the largest crypto community on Discord, which significantly boosted awareness, adoption, and development. Taiko's goal is not just to scale Ethereum but to provide an enhanced, more efficient experience for users. While Ethereum's block time averages around 12 seconds, Taiko aims to implement faster transaction finality through innovative approaches like based preconfirmations. This feature, currently in the testing phase, allows users to have increased confidence in their transactions even before full block confirmation, significantly improving the user experience and transaction speed on the network.

In conclusion, Taiko's journey in these first 90 days is a clear indication that they are on the right path. With promising results from its decentralized model, a strong community, and technical innovations that address Ethereum's limitations, we are confident that Taiko is poised to become the leading Layer 2 solution. It offers enhanced speed, security, and scalability while maintaining equivalence with the Ethereum ecosystem.

About Taiko

Taiko, an Ethereum-based rollup, successfully launched its Layer 2 mainnet on May 27th after a development phase that began in 2022 and included seven testnets. The inaugural block on Taiko's mainnet was proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, featuring metadata listing the names of all core contributors to the project.

Taiko is designed to address the scalability challenges of the Ethereum network. By utilizing Based Contestable Rollup (BCR) technology, Taiko significantly reduces transaction costs and enhances security, providing a seamless and efficient user experience without compromising decentralization.

For more information about Taiko and its revolutionary approach to Ethereum scaling, visit https://taiko.xyz/

