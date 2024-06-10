Taiko Welcomes its First Permissionless Proposers and Provers Following Centralized Exchange Listings

Key Highlights

Taiko has welcomed its first decentralized proposers and provers from the community, marking a significant milestone as the first Ethereum Rollup to enable permissionless proposing and proving.

The TAIKO token is now available for trading on major exchanges, including Upbit, Bybit, Gate.io, Bitget, KuCoin, Bitfinex, .com, and many more. Trading Pairs: Initial trading pairs include (but are not limited to) TAIKO/BTC, TAIKO/USDT, and TAIKO/ ETH , TAIKO/KRW.

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiko, an Ethereum scaling solution that launched on mainnet last week, has enabled permissionless proposing and proving features following the launch of its native token, TAIKO, on major centralized exchanges, including Upbit, Bybit, Gate.io, Bitget, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Crypto.com, and many more.

Over the weekend, the network welcomed its first decentralized proposers and provers from the community, marking a significant milestone as the first Ethereum rollup to enable permissionless proposing and proving.

Permissionless proposing allows anyone to propose Taiko blocks in a decentralized fashion. This stands in stark contrast to other Ethereum Rollups that rely on centralized sequencers to order their blocks, introducing a variety of risks.

Taiko also enabled permissionless block proving. This means that anyone around the world can permissionlessly spin up a Taiko node and prover to prove blocks and earn rewards for doing so. Proving requires Taiko's newly-launched native token TAIKO as a bond. Users can acquire the token on most centralized and decentralized exchanges.

"We're super excited to become the first Ethereum rollup that opened up block proposing and proving to everyone," said Taiko's Co-founder and CEO Daniel Wang. "We firmly believe that based sequencing, together with permissionless proposing and proving, is how all rollups should work. Having permissionless and decentralized proposing and proving is an important step in our decentralization path but this is just the beginning."

Users interested in running a Taiko proposer or prover can do so following the guides here . The mechanism by which Taiko proposers and provers are rewarded can be found here .

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments.

