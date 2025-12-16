Tail-Wagging Purr-fect Pet Gift Ideas

Dr. Ruth MacPete, the Pet Vet, shares gift ideas for our furry loved ones

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect gift for your pet can be challenging. After all, our pets can't tell us what they want, and with so many products available, it can be difficult for pet parents to know where to begin. To help guide your holiday planning, Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth the Pet Vet, shares some gift ideas your pet will love.

"Our pets give us so much and ask for so little in return. Show them how much you love them with a holiday gift" says Dr. Ruth, the Pet Vet.

Treats

Yummy pet treats are always at the top of every pet's wish list, and they make perfect stocking stuffers. Wellness®Soft Puppy Bites are great for young dogs who need soft, bite-sized snacks (and dogs of all ages), while Wellness® WHIMZEES® offers tasty dental treats for both cats and dogs to help keep their teeth clean. For older dogs or dogs with sensitive mouths, Wellness® WHIMZEES Freshzees™ provide a softer chew that still promotes fresh breath and healthy gums. Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard Crunchy P-Nuttier N'Nanners biscuits bring together peanut butter and banana flavor for a classic dog-approved combo. And for cats, Wellness® Lickable Treats make a delicious, easy-to-serve reward that they'll happily come running for.

Toys

Toys are another great gift for your pets. Dogs and cats love to play, and toys help bring out their inner puppy and kitten. Toys also help keep your pets active and mentally stimulated. In addition, toys keep your pets busy so that they stay out of trouble when you are away from home. Choose a toy based on your pet's size, interests, and personality.

Pet Beds and Blankets

Dogs and cats are masters of relaxation; a new comfy bed or warm pet blanket can be the perfect gift. Look for cozy pet beds with removeable covers that are easy to clean. If you have a hamster, gerbil, or guinea pig, they don't have to feel left out. Spruce up your small pet's home and spoil them with carefresh® pillow-like bedding. It's made using comfyfluff™, a super soft, ultra-absorbent material made from 100% reclaimed natural fiber and comes in a fun confetti color.

Collars & Leashes

Dogs love going for walks, and it is good for us too. This holiday season, treat your dog to a new collar and leash. Pro-Moh's leather collars and leashes are beautiful, durable, and handcrafted in Minnesota. They also offer BioThane leashes that feel like leather but are waterproof, stink-proof, and available in more than 30 vibrant colors. And if you are looking for a collar with a little sparkle, they have those as well and you can even design your own jeweled collar.

Clothes

Keep the frigid weather out and your dog warm with a fashionable new sweater or jacket this winter. Clothing not only helps your pooch stay warm and toasting during winter walks but also helps they look stylish when strutting around the neighborhood.

Clean Litter

It might not be the first holiday gift that comes to mind, but the right litter can help keep your cat healthy and your house smelling fresh. ökocat®, the next generation of plant-based litter, is made in the US from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. It is 99% dust-free, and contains no artificial fragrances, harmful chemicals, clay or silica making it the healthier choice for your cats and you. Families with more than one cat will love their new Multi-Cat formula. It contains patented technology that delivers even stronger odor control without compromising their commitment to natural ingredients and sustainability.

Animal-Loving Kids

If you're shopping for a child who loves animals or dreams of becoming a veterinarian, consider Lisette the Vet, a picture book about a young girl who loves all animals; big or little, slimy or scaly and must overcome her fears to help her new class pet. Beautifully illustrated and heartwarming, it's the perfect gift for future pet heroes.

The Best Gift of All: Good Health

The best gift you can give any pet is a lifetime of good health. Pets should have yearly check-ups, and seniors aged seven and older benefit from twice-yearly visits. Regular exams help prevent disease, detect issues early, and ensure your pet enjoys a long, healthy life.

When you're checking off your holiday gift list, don't forget your four-legged family members. Our pets give us unconditional love and companionship all year long, they deserve a special show of affection this season.

About Dr. Ruth MacPete

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, Good Morning America, The Today Show, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, and numerous news stations around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and is the author of the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

