Tailgate at Home in Plant-Based Style with eMeals Featuring Plant-Based Protein from Beyond Meat®

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're planning an at-home tailgating party to cheer your favorite team to victory (hopefully!), here's a planet-friendly way to serve up the football fare we all know and love. eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, have whipped up a Beyond Game Day Tailgating menu featuring plant-based brats, burgers and kabobs along with side dishes, drinks and dessert that will score big with your guests.

Ready and waiting to serve eight hungry football fans, the complete menu is available to eMeals subscribers in the Occasions Plan section of the eMeals app and at no cost to non-subscribers at https://emeals.com/occasions/beyond-tailgating.

Stadium food with a plant-based twist: The Beyond Game Day Tailgating menu is anchored by three dishes that go far 'beyond' stadium standards in taste and creativity – all made with plant-based protein from Beyond Meat that contains no GMOs, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Choose from Pretzel Wrapped Brats made with Beyond Sausage® Brat Original, Fig and Onion Burgers featuring the Beyond Burger®, or Italian Sausage and Vegetable Kabobs with Lemon-Caper Dipping Sauce skewered with Beyond Sausage Sweet Italian.

Add Chipotle-Sweet Potato Hummus and/or Grilled Tomato Salsa with appropriate dippers on the side, a Spiced Bloody Mary for liquid refreshment, and decadent Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bars with Bourbon Drizzle for dessert. Touchdown!

Self-shop ingredients or order online: Simply select the recipes you want to make, and eMeals will automatically generate a grocery list enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Beyond Game Day Tailgating landing page.

Dinner made easy every day: The Beyond Game Day Tailgating menu showcases the features that have built eMeals into America's leading meal planning and inspiration service, including recipe variety, step-by-step instructions and online shopping functionality. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant-Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks.

Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

