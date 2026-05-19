Tailgate Beach Club Debuts at Mandalay Bay with Snoop Dogg Performance

Las Vegas' new sports and pop culture dayclub celebrated its grand opening with star athlete appearances

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailgate Beach Club, Las Vegas' new sports and pop culture dayclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, officially celebrated its grand opening Saturday, May 16 with an all-day event featuring a live performance by Snoop Dogg, a high-energy crowd, and appearances from some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 16: Snoop Dogg performs at the grand opening of Tailgate Beachclub at Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino on May 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality)

Located within walking distance from Allegiant Stadium, Tailgate Beach Club debuted as a new kind of Las Vegas dayclub experience built for game day, fight night, finale night, and every major cultural moment in between. The 50,000-square-foot venue features more than 125 feet of LED screens, three heated pools, 25 luxury cabanas, and two premium bungalows, creating a sports-first poolside destination designed to bring fans together year-round, for the biggest moments in sports and pop culture.

"The idea behind Tailgate was simple: create a place where game day, music and Las Vegas daylife all live together," said Andy Masi, Founder of Clique Hospitality. "Seeing the venue full for the grand opening, with fans watching games and Snoop performing, was exactly the kind of experience we set out to build."

The celebration brought together an incredible mix of athletes, entertainers, and reality personalities including Tony Hawk, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Kyren Williams, members of the Love Island USA cast from various seasons, and more. Throughout the event, guests enjoyed the venue's sports and pop culture dayclub experience, including live entertainment, athlete appearances, and more.

The event also featured surprise birthday celebrations for Tony Hawk and Claire Kittle with cakes presented on-site during the grand opening.

Love Island cast in attendance included Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, Ciaran Davies, Charlie Georgio, Courtney "coco" Watson, Pepe Garcia, and many more.

Players from the San Francisco 49ers included Dominick Puni, Demarcus Robinson, George Kittle, Mac Jones, Nick Bosa, Luke Gifford, Jake Tonges, Drake Nugent and Ricky Pearsall.

The opening event offered guests a first look at Tailgate Beach Club's unique programming model, which blends the energy of a Las Vegas dayclub with the atmosphere of a stadium-style sports experience. Throughout the day, guests were able to catch professional basketball and professional hockey playoff action, fight-night programming, and live entertainment across the venue's large-scale LED screens.

Following its grand opening, Tailgate Beach Club will continue its launch momentum with a packed Memorial Day Weekend lineup featuring Fat Joe on Saturday, May 23 and Perreoland on Sunday, May 24. The weekend will bring live music, Latin entertainment, poolside sports viewing, live entertainment and the venue's signature stadium-style atmosphere to one of Las Vegas' biggest weekends.

Tailgate Beach Club is now open at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and will feature ongoing programming tied to major sporting events, live entertainment, reality TV watch parties, playoff season, fight nights, and pop culture moments throughout the year.

For tickets, cabana reservations, and upcoming programming, please visit tailgatebeachclub.com/

Photos from the grand opening are available HERE. Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality

About Tailgate Beach Club

Tailgate Beach Club is Las Vegas' sports & pop culture dayclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the south end of the Strip. Located directly across from Allegiant Stadium and steps from Michelob ULTRA Arena, the venue is 50,000 square feet built around one idea: bringing the stadium experience to the pool deck — and turning it up for every cultural moment in between.

Three heated pools. More than 125 feet of LED screens visible from anywhere on the property. 25 luxury cabanas with private TVs, two premium bungalows, and capacity for 2,000 guests. Whether the moment is the NFL playoffs, a UFC main card, March Madness, the World Cup, the Bachelor finale, the Real Housewives reunion, or a Sunday afternoon with the squad, this is where Las Vegas comes for the moments that matter.

Tailgate operates seasonally, from March Madness through Super Bowl Sunday each year. Cabana rentals, bottle service, bachelorette packages, corporate events, and private buyouts available. Reserve at tailgatebeachclub.com.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality, founded by hospitality innovator Andy Masi in 2014, has conceptualized over two dozen nightlife and dining destinations in Las Vegas, San Diego, Newport Beach, Chicago, Lake Tahoe and Delray Beach, Florida. The company's Las Vegas day and nightlife portfolio includes Caspian's at Caesars Palace; The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails and Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Easy's Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino; Eight Lounge and Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas; and Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino; Bel-Aire Lounge, Bel-Aire Backyard and Wax Rabbit at Durango Casino & Resort; and Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. The company's Las Vegas dining portfolio includes Mijo Modern Mexican at Durango Casino & Resort; Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina located at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino in Henderson; and Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin; and Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA Resort & Casino. Clique's San Diego restaurant portfolio includes Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at Pendry San Diego; Serẽa Coastal Cuisine at Hotel Del Coronado; Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake in Encinitas; SET Steak & Sushi at Pendry Newport Beach; Lilian's and Bing's Bar at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe; and Joya Kitchen, Alta Cafe and Playa Kitchen on Healthpeak Science Center campuses. Tessie's Cocktails & Chords in Lake Tahoe will be joining the collection in Summer of 2026. Clique's Chicago restaurant, Venteux, is located at Pendry Chicago. More information about Clique Hospitality and the company's full portfolio is available on the website at CliqueHospitality.com.

About Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite W Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International. For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Clique Hospitality