Tailgate Beach Club, New Sports Dayclub, Opens at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Saturday, May 16

Featuring more than 125 feet of LED screens, this new sports-driven dayclub delivers an immersive 360-degree viewing experience for major sports events, championship fights, and pop culture moments

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailgate Beach Club, a next-generation sports-driven dayclub experience at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, is set to open Saturday, May 16, introducing a bold new destination for fans looking to experience live sports, championship moments, and buzz-worthy events in a high-energy outdoor setting. Opening just in time for NBA and NHL playoff action, Tailgate Beach Club will give fans the perfect place on the Strip to catch some of the biggest games of the year. The grand opening will feature a special musical performance by none other than West Coast legend, Snoop Dogg.

Located steps from Allegiant Stadium, Tailgate Beach Club merges sports fandom with the immersive experience of a full-scale Las Vegas dayclub. The venue includes three heated pools for year-round viewing, a capacity of up to 2,000 guests, premium bungalows and cabanas, live DJ integration, and a crowd-driven poolside atmosphere built for fans who live for big moments, loud wins, and all-day energy.

Tailgate Beach Club will be the first sports focused dayclub of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip, open Thursday to Sunday from 11am to the final whistle, with extended hours for marquee games and major events. Designed by Celano Design Studio Co., the venue will feature over 125 feet of LED screens, creating an immersive 360-degree viewing experience visible from every vantage point, including the pools, cabanas, bungalows, and bar areas. Beyond the screens and poolside energy, the dayclub will also offer a playful social experience throughout the venue, including cabanas with PlayStations, beer pong, foosball, and ping pong. The dayclub's tagline, "All In, All Day," reflects its all-day approach to sports viewing and fan culture.

Built to match the venue's high energy atmosphere, Tailgate's food and beverage menu will feature crowd-pleasing game day favorites, shareable bites, refreshing specialty cocktails, and much more. Mouthwatering highlights include the Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich, Mini Philly Cheesesteaks, the MVP Slider Tray, and signature drinks like the Orange Crush, Cucumber Cooler, and Paloma Twist.

Tailgate Beach Club is brought to life by Clique Hospitality, the boutique hospitality company founded by industry innovator Andy Masi. Their properties include Easy's Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino, as well as Clique Bar & Lounge and The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, along with Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge and Caspian's Rock & Roe on the Las Vegas Strip. Across all their venues, Clique is known for creating elevated experiences that blend inventive cuisine, signature cocktails, and dynamic atmospheres that keep guests coming back. That same creativity, expertise, and flair now drive the Tailgate experience.

"Tailgate Beach Club is built for fans who want to feel every big moment together, whether it's a championship game, mega title fight, or a must watch reality TV finale," said Andy Masi, Founder of Clique Hospitality. "We created a venue where sports energy and shared fan culture come together in a way that feels uniquely Las Vegas. We want every guest to feel like they have a front row seat to the action."

While Tailgate Beach Club is built around sports, the venue will also host select watch parties for major reality TV finales, trending events, breakout streaming hits, and other high interest pop culture moments, expanding the experience to all types of fans.

Located next to Mandalay Bay Beach, this launch marks yet another collaboration between Clique Hospitality and MGM Resorts. Building on a successful partnership that has brought several standout food, beverage, and nightlife concepts to the resorts, the new venue continues the two companies' shared vision of delivering dynamic, high-energy experiences that reflect the evolving entertainment landscape of Las Vegas. Tailgate Beach Club will also feature a strong partnership with BetMGM, serving as the headquarters for BetMGM users with hosted viewing parties and exclusive in-app rewards designed to enhance the game day experience on the property.

"Tailgate Beach Club is an exciting addition to Mandalay Bay and another way we continue to evolve our guests' resort experience," said Ben Kott, Mandalay Bay's Senior Vice President and General Manager. "This concept blends the excitement of live sporting events with the atmosphere of a Las Vegas dayclub, delivering a unique way for fans to gather, celebrate and experience the energy of The Strip."

For more information, please visit: tailgatebeachclub.com

High-Resolution Renderings and Trailer Linked HERE

About Tailgate Beach Club

Located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and directly across from Allegiant Stadium, Tailgate Beach Club puts you at the heart of Las Vegas sports, just steps from Michelob ULTRA Arena and the future home of the Athletics. The space features two premium bungalows, 25 cabanas, and room for up to 2,000 guests, with over 125 feet of LED screens so you can catch every game, every play, every moment. It's an electrifying poolside environment built for massive events, nonstop energy, and unforgettable experiences from open to close.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality, founded by hospitality innovator Andy Masi in 2014, has conceptualized over two dozen nightlife and dining destinations in Las Vegas, San Diego, Newport Beach, Chicago, Lake Tahoe and Delray Beach, Florida. The company's Las Vegas day and nightlife portfolio includes Caspian's at Caesars Palace; The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails and Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Easy's Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino; Eight Lounge and Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas; and Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino; Bel-Aire Lounge, Bel-Aire Backyard and Wax Rabbit at Durango Casino & Resort; and Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. The company's Las Vegas dining portfolio includes Mijo Modern Mexican at Durango Casino & Resort; Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina located at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino in Henderson; andHearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin; and Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA Resort & Casino. Clique's San Diego restaurant portfolio includes Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at Pendry San Diego; Serẽa Coastal Cuisine at Hotel Del Coronado; Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake in Encinitas; SET Steak & Sushi at Pendry Newport Beach; Lilian's and Bing's Bar at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe; and Joya Kitchen, Alta Cafe and Playa Kitchen on Healthpeak Science Center campuses. Tessie's Cocktails & Chords in Lake Tahoe will be joining the collection in Summer of 2026. Clique's Chicago restaurant, Venteux, is located at Pendry Chicago. More information about Clique Hospitality and the company's full portfolio is available on the website at CliqueHospitality.com.

About Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite W Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Clique Hospitality