Tailgate Like A Pro with CRAFTSMAN®

"Whether you're setting up in a parking lot or hosting a backyard party, CRAFTSMAN tailgate essentials ensure you're ready for just about any occasion," said Kendall Nohe, vice president of product management at CRAFTSMAN. "At CRAFTSMAN, we are committed to providing reliable products and solutions that embody our legacy of innovation, helping you make the most of every moment."

CRAFTSMAN tailgating essentials feature a variety of cordless solutions and equipment to enhance your next outdoor gathering.

"Pulling off a memorable, next-level gameday tailgating experience combines proper planning and having the right equipment," said tailgating expert Marvin Hyer, Jr., from tailgatingrentals.com. "Attention to detail is critical to success. Sure, having the right amount of cocktail tables or enough coolers stocked with ice is important but ensuring comfort is equally important. Being prepared is key, like having a misting fan on hot days or power inverters to charge up your phones."

CRAFTSMAN Tailgating Tips & Must-Haves

Pump Up the Volume: Get the party started with the V20* Speaker (CMCR001B). This powerful, portable speaker delivers high-quality sound to keep the energy going from start to finish.

Tip: Position the speaker centrally for even sound distribution, keeping the energy high throughout your party.

Pump Up the Fun: Need to inflate a football or outfit your tailgate with your team's inflatable mascot? CRAFTSMAN recommends the V20* High Pressure Inflator (CMCE521B) or the 3-in-1 Inflator (CMXPTXA2001) for quick work of inflation tasks.

Tip: Keep the inflator handy for quick adjustments to inflatable furniture or sports equipment throughout the event.

Keep the Temperature Just Right: Beat the heat with the V20* Misting Fan Kit (CMCE003C1). This fan not only provides a refreshing breeze but also includes three misting settings. With the unpredictability of fall weather, it's the perfect solution to cool you off when temperatures rise unexpectedly.

Tip: Place the misting fan in shaded areas to increase its cooling effect and to help keep your guests comfortable.

Power Up: Keep devices charged and ready with the V20* USB Power Source or Power Inverter (CMCB002B, CMCB1150B). Compatible with a variety of devices that feature Type-C, Type-A and AC connections.

Tip: Set up a designated charging station for guests to power up their devices.

Secure Your Gear: When it comes to securing your large or heavy gear like grills, look to use 2" X 27' Ratchet Straps w/ Flat Hook (CMXAZBS10000F). These heavy-duty straps are perfect for securing tents, coolers and other gear.

Tip: Use multiple straps to secure larger items and limit movement during windy conditions.

These products are available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

