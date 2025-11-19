Tailored Brands Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Appointments

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailored Brands, Inc. (the "Company") announced today organizational changes that strengthen its position for continued growth.

Tailored Brands Logo Image courtesy of Tailored Brands

Mike Baughn will join the Company as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 1, 2025. Mr. Baughn brings almost 20 years of retail financial experience, most recently with Foot Locker, Inc. where he served as CFO. In that role, he was instrumental in leading the multi-national retailer, including through its successful combination with Dick's Sporting Goods. He previously spent 15 years in multiple roles at Kohl's Corporation across FP&A, Sales Analysis, Business Unit Finance and Treasury, completing his time there as Executive Vice President, Finance & Corporate Treasurer.

On joining the Company, Mr. Baughn said, "I am thrilled about joining Tailored Brands at such an exciting time for the Company. The fundamentals are incredibly strong, and these amazing brands are positioned well for long-term growth." Adding, "Throughout the process of getting to know the Company and its leaders, it was clear that its values are deeply ingrained in how the team operates and I am ready to become a part of this dynamic organization and its forward momentum."

The Company is also announcing the elevation of Karla Gray to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ms. Gray joined Tailored Brands in May 2021 as Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer. Prior to joining Tailored Brands, she served as VP and GM of North American Factory Stores at Nike. As COO, Ms. Gray will continue to lead the Stores organization, Real Estate and our Customer Contact Center, now adding the Company's Supply Chain and Technology functions.

Ms. Gray shared, "This is an exciting time for the Company, and I couldn't be happier to be partnering more closely with the leaders of these functions. Being 'Better Every Day' is one of our core values and I believe we have tremendous opportunity to build on what is an incredibly strong foundation as we move into a new era of efficiency and growth."

Reflecting on these changes, CEO John Tighe remarked, "As our Company looks to the future, our ability to perform with financial and operational rigor will be critical to our success. In Mike we have found someone who not only brings an extraordinary background to be our next CFO, but who is a strong reflection of our Company's values." Mr. Tighe went on to say, "And as Karla steps into the role of COO, I am confident she will bring a next level of operational excellence across the enterprise as we open new stores and propel our strategic growth plans."

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers love the way they look and feel by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com , www.menswearhouse.com , www.josbank.com , www.mooresclothing.ca , and www.kgstores.com .

