Tailored Brands Announces More than $16M Donated to U.S. Veterans Organizations

The Company's "Threads of Valor" campaign, in support of Veterans, reaches more than $16 million in donations since the campaign launched in 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Tailored Brands, Inc. (the "Company") is proud to announce its annual donation to the Veteran community, offering support to service members and their families, through customer contributions and the company's $1 million per year in additional funding. This year alone, customers across the country contributed almost $5 million, with over 950,000 unique customer donors.

Image courtesy of Tailored Brands

The Company continues its longstanding commitment to the Veteran community, gifting almost $5 million raised over the last 12 months across an expanded roster of six organizations: Hire Heroes USA, K9s For Warriors, Fisher House Foundation, Semper Fi & America's Fund, Stop Soldier Suicide, and Soldiers' Angels.

"The campaign to support our Veterans embodies the enduring spirit that Tailored Brands has carried throughout our long history—a deeply-rooted commitment to the communities we live in, anchored by our nearly 1,000 stores nationwide," said John Tighe, CEO of Tailored Brands. "We're inspired by our customers' giving and the lasting impact their support helps create for Veterans as they navigate physical, mental and financial challenges. Together, we're able to deepen partnerships with organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans and their families nationwide."

Tailored Brands' donations to Fisher House Foundation will go toward the construction of additional homes across the U.S., providing families of Veterans a comfortable place to stay near Veterans Administration and military hospitals while their loved ones receive care.

Hire Heroes USA continues to help military members, Veterans, and their spouses transition into civilian careers, and Tailored Brands is the primary sponsor of their Junior Enlisted Program. Over the past six years, this partnership has been pivotal in creating employment opportunities for thousands of Veterans.

Tailored Brands has sponsored 29 Service Dogs to date through K9s For Warriors and contributed $500,000 toward renovating the organization's training facility, which will enhance the care and preparation of future service dogs. These highly trained animals are paired with Veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war, providing life-changing emotional and physical support that empowers them to regain confidence and independence.

Continued funding from Tailored Brands will aid Semper Fi & America's Fund in offering caregiver retreats and critical programs, which provides lifetime support for our Nation's wounded, ill and injured service members, Veterans and military families.

Tailored Brands continues to expand its partners and impact of its "Threads of Valor" campaign and welcomed Soldiers' Angels to its roster of Veteran service organizations in 2025. Through its national network, the organization distributed nearly 28,000 care packages to deployed troops, provided food assistance to nearly 50,000 Veterans and service members and adopted over 2,000 families for the holidays, including 5,600 children.

The "Threads of Valor" campaign invites customers to contribute $1, $3, or $5 at checkout in Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G stores across the U.S. This simple act of generosity has significantly funded organizations that provide essential services such as housing, healthcare, family support, and service dogs for Veterans in need.

Building upon the more than $16 million raised since 2022, Tailored Brands remains committed to growing "Threads of Valor" in the years ahead, partnering with its customers to support organizations that share in the mission to empower Veterans and strengthen communities across the U.S.

For more information on the Threads of Valor campaign or to find a store near you, please visit www.tailoredbrands.com/responsibility/community-giving/ .

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of nearly 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. To learn more, visit fisherhouse.org.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, Veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking Veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, our services are always free to clients. In 2020, we helped 11,580 service members, Veterans and military spouses find gainful employment. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 60,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. All Hire Heroes services are being offered online or over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes our volunteer services, which allow industry professionals to mentor and guide clients during their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org .

About K-9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform. The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org .

About Soldiers' Angels:

Soldiers' Angels is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing aid, comfort, and resources to members of the U.S. military, Veterans, and their families—regardless of political, religious, or personal affiliation. Founded on the belief that every service member deserves support and recognition, the organization unites volunteers across the country to deliver care, encouragement, and essential assistance to those who serve and have served. Through diverse programs and a commitment to inclusivity, Soldiers' Angels ensures that the sacrifices of America's heroes and their loved ones never go unnoticed. For more information visit www.soldiersangels.org

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing suicide among military service members and Veterans has been at the forefront of providing critical support and resources to those in need since 2010. From its beginnings as a living room crisis phone line, SSS has grown into an innovative suicide intervention effort, delivering evidence-based clinical interventions focused on preventing suicide every day for service members and Veterans at the highest risk.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund cares for our Nation's critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families and was started in 2004 by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to wounded and injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, it has provided more than $500 million in financial grants, programs, and services, to 33,000 service members, veterans, and military families. Now with 20 years of serving military families, it is considered one of the Nation's most trusted charities, one of only four veteran nonprofits to receive an A+ rating from CharityWatch, out of more than 45,000 veteran organizations. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Semper Fi & America's Fund provides one-on-one case management, connection, and lifetime support. Today. Tomorrow. Together. Learn more at: https://thefund.org .

