Tailwater Capital Announces Partnership with Ash Creek Renewables

Tailwater Capital

25 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm, recently announced a partnership with Ash Creek Renewables ("Ash Creek" or the "Company"), a platform dedicated to developing renewable fuel feedstock solutions to meet the demands of the growing renewable fuels market. The company serves North American renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel producers through its feedstock marketing, distribution, pretreatment and logistics operations.

Ash Creek is led by Chief Executive Officer John Cusick, who has over 20 years of experience in the low carbon fuels sector. Previously, Cusick was an Owner of The Jacobsen, the leading consultancy for the renewable fuels industry. Prior to The Jacobsen, Cusick held senior positions at Renewable Biofuels, Inc., Glencore and Morgan Stanley.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tailwater as we embark on this exciting new chapter," Cusick said. "Pairing Ash Creek's deep industry knowledge, capabilities and multi-decade relationships in the renewable fuels industry with Tailwater's experience in downstream-adjacent infrastructure creates an ideal partnership to execute our strategy."

"Ash Creek will make an incredible addition to our portfolio and aligns well with our growth infrastructure expertise that has been developed through over a decade of investing in the downstream-adjacent infrastructure, renewable fuels, and logistics sectors," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "We are excited to partner with Ash Creek as they continue to develop meaningful solutions for renewable fuel producers."

About Ash Creek Renewables
Ash Creek Renewables is a platform dedicated to developing renewable fuel feedstock solutions to meet the demands of the growing renewable fuels market. The company serves North American renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel producers through its feedstock marketing, distribution, pretreatment and logistics operations. For more information, please visit www.ashcreekrenewables.com.

About Tailwater Capital
Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

