TaiSPO Taiwan Sports and Fitness Show Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary in March 2025

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiSPO, Taiwan's Sports and Fitness Exhibition, will take place from March 26–29 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. Under the theme "Stay Fit, Stay Well," the event brings together key players from the sports, fitness, tech, and outdoor leisure sectors, creating a vibrant ecosystem of industry leaders. Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), TaiSPO celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025 and will be held alongside the Taipei International Cycle Show (TAIPEI CYCLE). Together, the two exhibitions will showcase over 1,100 sports brands, marking March as "Taiwan's International Dynamic Month for the Sports and Fitness Industry." Professional buyers are now welcome to register online for free admission.

Taiwan has long been recognized as a leading hub for premium sports and fitness equipment manufacturing, with decades of expertise in OEM/ODM production and a strong foundation in R&D that has supported many companies' transition to independent brands. Prominent exhibitors this year include Johnson Health Tech, DYACO, DK CITY, JK FITNESS, ALLTRADE, JOONG CHENN, GEE HOO, and SPORTS ART. Additionally, the Taiwan Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association and the Taipei Sporting Goods Association have mobilized their members to showcase Taiwan's strength and innovation in the sports industry on a global stage.

With the growing popularity of fitness and sports, visitors to TaiSPO will encounter an array of innovative offerings. The "Health and Sports Fashion Zone" will highlight three renowned Taiwanese brands for the first time, including VERVE, endorsed by 2024 Olympic champion Lin Yu-ting; the well-known functional fitness apparel brand AROAK; and TeamJoined, an emerging brand combining sport and lifestyle apparel with a successful international market presence. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the comfort of Taiwan's advanced functional textiles.

Building on last year's success, the Diving Zone will once again feature a full array of diving equipment, systems, training, and travel services, offering a comprehensive experience for enthusiasts. Additionally, the Sports Tech Zone (Sport-bilities) will open to international startups for the first time, with plans to showcase 12 pioneering companies in sports technology, presenting innovations in AI applications, system services, virtual race platforms, and virtual coaching.

During the event, the "International Fitness Forum" will cover global fitness trends and insights into local gym management strategies. The "Strongman Fitness Challenge" will also be organized, inviting gym teams to participate and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the fitness carnival. Last year's show attracted professionals from 77 countries, and industry peers are invited to register for a free visitor pass on the official website: https://www.taispo.com.tw.

