TAIT, Global Leader in Culture-Defining Experiences, Unifies Thinkwell and productionglue Under the TAIT Name

LITITZ, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 45 years, TAIT, the global leader in live experience, has been a trusted partner to the world's most influential artists, brands, and institutions. Throughout their history, TAIT has continued to evolve and grow, and today announce that TAIT Group companies productionglue and Thinkwell will now be operating within a singular TAIT brand identity.

Image credit: TAIT

"TAIT has always pushed the boundaries of storytelling. With the creative and producing capabilities of Thinkwell and productionglue, we are offering an unmatched depth and breadth of skill to our partners," said Adam Davis, Chief Executive Officer, TAIT. "We bring a legacy of innovation and a desire to solve impossible problems. Solidifying this singular brand represents a fusion of creativity and technology, which provides unparalleled possibilities for our partners."

Working across live, brand, placemaking, and location-based experiences, TAIT creates moments that move people across the world every day. Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas, award-winning theme parks, World Expo pavilions, Olympic opening ceremonies, and much more have been brought to life through their global multi-disciplinary team.

TAIT's transformation and evolution with Thinkwell and productionglue coming together under one brand represents a significant milestone. This unification reflects the passionate team of storytellers and technologists the company has built, creating an unprecedented global force with remarkable capabilities. TAIT is uniquely positioned to bring ambitious visions to life through seamless strategy, creativity, and execution. The combined entity stands ready to make the impossible possible through unforgettable moments that inspire and connect audiences like never before.

"Our new brand identity is a reflection of the deep expertise and strength of our unified TAIT organization, consisting of the most exceptionally skilled professionals in the business," said Jennifer Kurland, Chief Brand Officer, TAIT. "Representing TAIT as one brand is a pivotal and exciting moment for us, setting us up to continue creating world renowned experiences."

Following the company's acquisition by TAIT in 2022, Thinkwell has expanded the visioning and creative expertise within TAIT. Thinkwell has led the master planning, design, and production of world-class entertainment destinations and immersive guest experiences since 2001, bringing a unique expertise to global projects including The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London–The Making of Harry Potter. Developed in close collaboration with Warner Bros. and the original filmmaking team, the award-winning London attraction showcases the magic and artistry behind film production. After the success of the London attraction, having expanded three times since 2012, Thinkwell led the design and oversight of a second Tour that debuted in Tokyo in 2023.

"As one brand under TAIT, our new design and delivery structure means that partners can come to us with any challenge anywhere in the life cycle of an end-to-end project, and we can advise, strategize, solve, and execute," said Joe Zenas, Executive Vice President, global development and strategic partnerships and former CEO of Thinkwell.

productionglue, an award-winning experiential agency founded in 2006, has become an integral part of TAIT's producing capability since being acquired in 2016, transforming brand stories into never-been-done before activations. Their ingenuity is evident across their partnerships with some of the biggest names including Nike, Frieze, Live Nation, and Bloomberg. For the third consecutive year, they helped elevate Snapchat's NewFront and were recently named as SXSW London's 2025 producing partner.

"We have laid the foundation for the future of global producing at TAIT. Today's announcement is more than just branding, it's about the growth in the offering to our clients. The capabilities we now have are unprecedented," said Tom Bussey, Executive Vice President, global producing and partner strategy and former CEO and founder of productionglue.

TAIT partners with artists, brands, IP holders and place makers to bring culture-defining, never-before-seen experiences to life. With a legacy of innovation spanning over 45 years, TAIT has grown from pioneering in rock 'n' roll concert staging to setting the global standard for extraordinary live events and experiences through cutting-edge technology, precision engineering, and creative design. TAIT's 20 global offices have developed iconic productions and experiences in over 30 countries, all seven continents, and even outer space for renowned performers, theme parks, exhibits, and venues across the globe, including partnerships with Taylor Swift, Cirque Du Soleil, Royal Opera House, Nike, NASA, Bloomberg, Google, Beyoncé, and The Olympics.

Media Contact:

Alice Murphy

[email protected]

917.213.8402

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471006/TAIT_Graphic_.jpg