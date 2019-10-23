Taiwan Consumer Buying Behavior Towards Cosmetics, 2019 Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Cosmetics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of consumers' product, brand, and channel preference rankings for skincare, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products, identify which age group and gender of consumers enjoy to purchase cosmetics online the most, and examines main reasons behind consumers' decision to buy cosmetics online and what have prevented them from doing so.

Taipei-based government-backed research institute MIC (Market Intelligence& Consulting Institute) of III (Institute for Information Industry) conducted a questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to ascertain their views on buying cosmetics online. Cosmetics surveyed include skincare, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products.

List of Topics

Consumers brand and channel preference rankings when buying cosmetics online

Top 20 cosmetics rankings in the category of skincare, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products that consumers like to buy online

The most frequently purchased skincare product categories in Taiwan and includes the top 10 brands in each product category.

and includes the top 10 brands in each product category. The most frequently purchased makeup product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brand rankings in each product category

and includes top 10 brand rankings in each product category The most frequently purchased face washing and cleansing categories in Taiwan and include the top 20 brand rankings in each product category.

and include the top 20 brand rankings in each product category. Reasons consumers like or dislike to buy cosmetics online, touching on top 10 shopping incentive rankings.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary of Key Findings

2. Overall Cosmetics Shopping Analysis

Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Skin Care Products

Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Makeup Products

Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Face Washes and Cleansers

Companies Mentioned



1028

Atomy

Avene

Avon

Beauty Stage of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi

BeautyMaker

Biore

Biotherm

Books.com.tw

Brand Websites

Carrefour

Clinique

Cosmed

DHC

Domohorn Wrinkle

Dr. Jou Biotech

Dr.Wu

Estee Lauder

ETMall

Hada-Labo

IOPE

Its skin

Kanebo

Kate

Kiehls

Kiss Me

Kose

Kuan Yuan Lian

La Roche-Posay

Lancme

Laneige

L'Oreal

MAC

Maybelline

Mentholatum

Missha

Momo Shop

My Beauty Diary

My Scheming

Neogence

Neutrogena

Oguma

Olay

Orbis

PChome24h

RT-Mart

Senka

Sexylook

Shiseido

Shopee

Shu Uemura

SK-II

Sogo iStore

Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp.

Taobao

Tsaio

TTM

UNT

Watsons

Yahoo Shopping

YSL

ZA

