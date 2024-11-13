Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) Highlights Global Collaborations at San Diego World Design Capital Forum

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) participated in the 2024 World Design Capital (WDC) event, held from November 11-15 in San Diego, USA. As WDC's first cross-border event, San Diego and Tijuana co-hosted under the theme "Beyond Boundaries – Design a Better World," highlighting human-centered design and international collaboration. TDRI joined global design leaders to explore how design can foster urban and social innovation.

The Taipei Night event, hosted by TDRI, was included as a WDC Finale Week activity, making a significant contribution to connecting the international design community.

During the event, TDRI hosted "Taipei Night" at the InterContinental San Diego, gathering design experts worldwide in a vibrant evening against California's skyline to showcase TDRI's efforts in global design collaboration. TDRI also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), UC San Diego, The Design Academy, and Mexico's CETYS Universidad, underscoring its commitment to cross-disciplinary innovation.

Prominent attendees included New Taipei City's Deputy Secretary-General Kung, Ya-Wen, Mai Nguyen of UC San Diego's The Design Lab, designers Patricia Moore and Don Norman, WDO President Thomas Garvey, and officials from Los Angeles' Economic and Cultural Office. Representatives from WDC 2024, 2026FRM, and institutions including UC San Diego and CETYS Universidad, as well as leaders from the San Diego government, AI industries, and the Philippines official delegation, enriched this gathering. Through these engagements, TDRI fostered a robust platform for sharing insights within the international design community.

A major highlight was TDRI participated in WDC 2024 Beyond Boundaries Design Policy Conference, where Vice president of R&D Shyhnan LIOU presenting its research on the Contextualizing: City Design Power Index Model. The institute engaged in discussions with experts from the United States, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and Germany, showcasing Taiwan's design prowess on the global stage.

TDRI also attended the Don Norman Design Award ceremony, recognizing TDRI's contributions to the global design community and its dedication to showcasing Taiwan's design excellence.

Representing WDC 2016 Taipei, TDRI and Deputy Secretary-General Kung also participated in the City Network Meeting, sharing Taipei's achievements in sustainable development, urban regeneration, and quality of life. Highlighting recent TDRI initiatives, they emphasized design's role in public service and social innovation. New Taipei City shared examples of urban improvements achieved through design, strengthening Taiwan's position in global urban design.

Through these initiatives, TDRI promotes impactful knowledge exchange, aiming to drive transformative design projects across industries. TDRI will continue exploring new collaborative opportunities to leverage design's power in making a positive impact on society.

