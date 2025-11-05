Taiwan Excellence Champions Smart, Safe, and Sustainable Mobility at SEMA 2025

"Safety Driven Innovation" Powers the Future of Smart Mobility

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence made its highly anticipated debut today at the SEMA Show 2025, marking its first large-scale showcase at the world's most influential automotive aftermarket exhibition. The appearance underscores Taiwan's expanding leadership in automotive electronics and intelligent mobility, spotlighting its role as a trusted technology partner for global manufacturers.

Distinguished guests at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion opening ceremony at SEMA 2025. From left to right: Simon Wu, Leon Hsiao, Tom Burns, James C. F. Huang, Chin-Tsang Ho, Joe Green, Michael Luen Jeng Liou, and Gary Chen. During their visit to SEMA, TAITRA Chairman James C. F. Huang and MOEA Deputy Minister Chin-Tsang Ho encouraged Taiwanese exhibitors, recognizing their innovation and global competitiveness.

The opening ceremony brought together James C. F. Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) , and Chin-Tsang Ho, Deputy Minister of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), alongside Tom Burns, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, and Joe Green, Business Development Executive at the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce. Their meeting conveyed a clear policy signal: Taiwan views collaboration with the U.S. automotive sector as central to advancing next-generation manufacturing, mobility innovation, and economic resilience.

James C. F. Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, emphasized that the island's competitiveness lies in its semiconductor precision, ICT integration, and system reliability—capabilities that form the foundation of its expanding automotive electronics ecosystem. These strengths are increasingly relevant to U.S. automakers and aftermarket suppliers seeking dependable technology partners in areas such as advanced driver assistance systems, power management, and connected vehicle infrastructure.

Safety Driven Innovation — Taiwan's Vision for Smart Mobility

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, themed "Safety Driven Innovation," brings together 14 award-winning Taiwanese enterprises — including Sinpro Electronics, SYNTEC TECHNOLOGY, CONQUER ELECTRONIC, Micro-Star, and Delta Electronics — to showcase their latest breakthroughs in automotive electronics, ADAS, radar sensing, electric powertrains, and fleet management.

From AI-enabled smart eMirrors and 360° connected telematics systems to edge-computing camera technologies and intelligent charging solutions, these innovations are redefining the new standards of safety, efficiency, and connectivity for commercial fleets.

Taiwan Excellence Panel Highlights: Shaping the Future of Vehicle Intelligence



On opening day, EverFocus Electronics, Vision Automobile Electronics, and MiTAC Digital Technology led a panel discussion titled "From Edge AI to Sensor Fusion — The Technology Reshaping Mobility." Speakers discussed how real-time data integration, edge computing, and connected sensing are redefining intelligent safety systems, enabling fleets and drivers to operate with greater precision and confidence. They also emphasized that the real-time integration and interpretation of automation and connectivity technologies are key to continuously enhancing vehicle performance and reliability.

A Full-Scale Supply Chain Presence: SEMA + AAPEX



Beyond the pavilion, over 270 Taiwanese exhibitors are participating in SEMA and AAPEX this year, representing the full automotive value chain—from chips, sensors, and power modules to complete vehicle systems and fleet management solutions. This collective presence highlights Taiwan's end-to-end manufacturing strength and its role as a stable innovation partner for buyers navigating the industry's shift toward electrification, automation, and sustainability.

Pavilion's Immersive Highlight: Natural Beauty of Taiwan's National Parks.

Tied to the SEMA 2025's theme "Igniting the World of Automotive Excellence", Taiwan Excellence designed its pavilion with two massive LED screens. Presenting a giant glasses-free 3D content drawing attention, delivering a stunning visual of a race car bursting through a futuristic track. Together with the breathtaking views of Taiwan's National Parks, which symbolizing Taiwan, an island of innovation and technology, and its significant role in the global aftermarket industry.

For more SEMA event highlight images, please click here to access the media assets.

About Taiwan Excellence



The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

Media Contact: For media inquiries, reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Excellence