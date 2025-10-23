Taiwan Excellence Makes Its SEMA Debut

Leading the Shift: Taiwan's Edge in Automotive Electronics

As vehicle safety sensors, communication modules, and predictive electronics emerge as the fastest-growing aftermarket segments, Taiwan's ICT-driven background is uniquely positioned to support the industry's next wave of intelligent mobility solutions.

At SEMA 2025, more than 14 award-winning Taiwanese brands are being featured, presenting technologies that range from driver-assistance systems and vision-based safety modules to advanced smart vehicle integration. These developments reflect Taiwan's increasing role in supporting the automotive industry's digital transformation.

Technology Highlights from Taiwan's Innovators

CHIMEI Motor Electronics — Introduces its AI Digital Side View Monitor System with integrated edge AI recognition and enhanced night vision for improved situational awareness.

Cub Elecparts — Displays next-generation TPMS and mmWave radar ADAS systems designed to enhance vehicle safety in both OEM and aftermarket applications.

Zealio Electronics — presents its renowned battery-powered illumination series—from car carpet logos to door sills—offering stylish, energy-efficient solutions.

PX — Features its 5G FWA Sub-6 7-in-1 automotive antenna, integrating GPS, LTE, Wi-Fi, and C-V2X for seamless connectivity in next-generation mobility.

DEPO Auto Parts — Showcases LED headlamp assemblies recognized for performance and energy efficiency in global aftermarket lighting solutions.

oToBrite Electronics — Demonstrates its oToGuard 2.0 all-in-one ADAS platform, delivering advanced Level 2+ vision-AI functions for commercial and passenger vehicles.

Interactive Experience & Buyer Engagement

On opening day (November 4) at 2:30 PM, the Pavilion will host an Industry Presentation and Panel Discussion featuring leading Taiwanese manufacturers discussing innovations in safety, AI vision, and system integration. Attendees can also explore live product demos, interactive experiences, prize draws and one-on-one buyer meetings.

Backed by decades of expertise in electronics and information technology, Taiwan has become an indispensable partner in the global automotive supply chain. Established in 1993 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Taiwan Excellence Awards recognize products that embody innovation, reliability, and quality — values that continue to define Taiwan's expanding leadership in the intelligent vehicle ecosystem.

With more than 270 Taiwanese exhibitors across SEMA and AAPEX, industry experts and global buyers are invited to discover high-performance, customizable automotive solutions shaping the future of mobility. Visit the Taiwan Pavilion @ AAPEX (Caesars Forum Booth #C57015–C59023; Venetian Expo – Level 2 Booth #A6239-A6247, A6338–A6346) or follow Taiwan Excellence on social media for more details.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

Media Contact: For media inquiries, reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Excellence