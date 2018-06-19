Taiwan External Trade Development Council Showcases "Taiwan Excellence" At Summerfest

"Taiwan has highlighted products at Summerfest since 2016," said Mia Liang, Director of TAITRA, overseeing 13 states in the Midwest. "Taiwanese companies learn a great deal about the American consumer, and we connect with United States representatives looking to do business with Taiwan."

The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Awards exemplify innovative research and development, quality, design and marketing. Products selected for these Awards are promoted by the government to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the symbol of TAIWAN EXCELLENCE a prestigious brand in Taiwan, and is highly reputed throughout the world.

With the theme, "Experience The Imagine-Nation," TAITRA will introduce products with smart technologies. Among them, the Pawbo+ Interactive Pet Camera allows users to stay with pets even when they are far away. Pacific Cycle's NEW BIRDY folding bike has a completely new DNA, making the bike faster, smaller and more rigid. There will also be products in the health, beauty and gaming sectors.

Other activities include a RoboHero Dance Off and daily saxophone performances. Attendees can show their creativity to have a chance to win a Carol Mobile Karaoke Loudspeaker System. Visit https://events.taiwanexcellence.org/2018Sfest/album.html for more information,

TAITRA is kicking off its Summerfest presence with events at Discovery World Science & Technology Museum (6.26.18) and the Betty Brinn Children's Museum (6.27.18), both starting at 10:00 AM.

The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE EXPERIENCE ZONE is situated near The Marcus Amphitheater in Henry Maier Festival Park June 27-July 1. For more information, visit https://events.taiwanexcellence.org/2018Sfest/.

ABOUT TAIWAN EXCELLENCE

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs. Subsequently, the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world.

ABOUT THE BUREAU OF FOREIGN TRADE, MOEA

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), under The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan, is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade, economic cooperation, and foreign investments. Established in January 1969, BOFT's role and position have undergone ongoing adjustments to meet the needs of a shifting international economic and trade environment. BOFT has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous trade promotion projects and activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely with TAITRA for many decades, BOFT continues to entrust TAITRA with various critical government projects relating to trade and investments, promoting Taiwan on every international aspect.

ABOUT TAITRA

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.

