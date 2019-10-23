Taiwan ICT Industry Outlook Report, 2019 and Beyond

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 23, 2019, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook for the Taiwanese ICT Industry, 2019 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the face of the fast-changing IT environment nowadays, Taiwan's IT hardware industry still manages to play a big role in the world with a relatively high level of digitalization. Thus far, household internet connection rate in Taiwan has risen to 82.3% while mobile phone penetration rate has increased to 83.1% with 28.73 million mobile phone users.

Since the IT hardware industry has reached maturity, the industry's production value is estimated to reach US$111.1 million in 2019, up merely 0.3% compared to 2018. The Taiwanese network communications industry's production value is estimated at US$20.97 million in 2019 and declines 1% year-on-year, with cable CPE accounting for the largest share of 93%, followed by DSL CPE and WLAN NIC.

The Taiwanese smartphone industry's production value is forecast to reach US$73.3 million in 2019 and its global share is estimated at 23.7%. The Taiwanese IT service and software industry has been enjoying positive year-on-year growth rates from 2015 to 2018 and is expected to reach NT$2.70 billion (US$88.4 million) in 2019, up 7.3% year-on-year.

List of Topics

  • Present digitalization status of Taiwan, touching on both IT hardware and software production value and volume, and major players are included.
  • Taiwan's IT hardware value forecast for the period 2019-2023 and includes global share forecast of Taiwan's five main IT hardware products (notebook PC, desktop PC, tablet, motherboard, and server).
  • Global share of Taiwan's five main network communication products: WLAN NIC, DSL CPE, cable CPE, small cell, and STB.
  • Global shipment share forecast of Taiwan's feature phones and smartphones for the period 2019-2023.
  • Production value share of the IT hardware, network communications, and smartphone industries with a breakdown by shipment destination and by production location.
  • Taiwan's IT service and software industry value forecast for the period 2019-2020.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Taiwan IT Hardware Industry
  2. Taiwan Network Communications Industry
  3. Taiwan Mobile Device Industry
  4. Taiwan IT Service and Software Industry

Companies Mentioned

  • Acer
  • APEX
  • ARES
  • ASUS
  • Brogent Technologies
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • CTCI
  • CyberLink
  • Dimerco
  • Dimension
  • Egis Technology
  • FarEasTone. Fortune. GeCloud. Jetwell Computer
  • K Way Information
  • Leosys
  • MDS
  • NewSoft
  • PenPower
  • Promise
  • Provision. Sanlien
  • Stark Technology
  • Sunfar
  • Sysage
  • Syscom
  • Systex
  • Taiwan Mobile
  • TNP (Taiwan Name Plate)
  • TradeVan
  • TSTI
  • Unalis
  • Wistron
  • Zero One Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1g6aj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Report 2019:...

One Day Certified Patent Valuation Analyst Training Course:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Taiwan ICT Industry Outlook Report, 2019 and Beyond

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 23, 2019, 13:15 ET