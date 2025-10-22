Taiwan Launches Asia Innovation Capital Initiative to Become AI Hub

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), in collaboration with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Taipei Exchange (TPEx), has launched the Asia Innovation Capital initiative, a strategic program led by the FSC to strengthen Taiwan's capital markets and establish the market as a regional hub for innovation and artificial intelligence.

"This initiative is instrumental in driving long-term industrial development and strengthening the global competitiveness of our capital markets," said FSC Chairman Peng Jin-lung. He emphasized that the platform offers flexible financing options to support corporate growth and transformation, while reinforcing Taiwan's ambition to become Asia's leading asset management hub.

Aligned with the government's "Innovative Economy, Smart Taiwan" vision, the program builds on the Asian Asset Management Center's Capital Market Growth Plan. It streamlines listing and trading rules, establishes a dedicated service team, and integrates resources to support companies of all sizes in key industries. Its dual equity and bond financing channels will help build a flexible, innovation-driven ecosystem.

The Asia Innovation Capital introduces 13 targeted measures across equity and bond markets.

Equity market reforms enhance the Taiwan Innovation Board by introducing day trading to boost liquidity. The initiative also streamlines listing requirements for foreign companies—such as abolishing the regulation that majority of directors shall be domiciled in the Republic of China, shortening the period of appointing the lead securities underwriter to assist its compliance with the securities laws, and reducing the number of years required for post-IPO CPA internal control audit reports. Additional measures include increased flexibility in board transitions and relaxed margin trading rules, all aimed at improving market efficiency and accessibility.

Bond market reforms include allowing foreign currency-denominated bonds issued offshore to be dual-listed in Taiwan, expanding the scale and international reach of the domestic bond market. The initiative also relaxes eligibility requirements for foreign companies seeking to issue bonds in Taiwan, creating more diverse fundraising channels and promoting market inclusivity.

"This initiative is designed to help enterprises access flexible financing through both equity and bond channels, enabling them to plan for long-term growth and transformation," Peng added.

The FSC aims to build a dynamic and inclusive capital market through regulatory enhancements and market incentives that support innovation-driven growth. It is expected to accelerate industrial transformation, foster innovation, and broaden access to high-quality investment opportunities—strengthening Taiwan's market scale, global visibility, and investor appeal.

SOURCE TWSE