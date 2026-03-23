Taiwan Startups Showcase AI Capabilities at NVIDIA GTC 2026, Highlighting Strategic Role in Global AI Supply Chain

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub (SV Hub), supported by Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC) and in partnership with StarFab and TAI1 AI Accelerator, led a delegation of 16 high-growth Taiwanese AI startups to NVIDIA GTC 2026, underscoring Taiwan's expanding role in the global AI supply chain and its deepening integration with the Silicon Valley innovation ecosystem.

Taiwan Startup Delegation in GTC 2026

As AI development increasingly converges across semiconductors, infrastructure, and application layers, Taiwan's presence at GTC 2026 reflects a broader industry shift: from hardware manufacturing leadership toward full-stack AI innovation.

The delegation featured startups across key domains including digital twin, robotics, AI agents, and intelligent healthcare — areas closely aligned with NVIDIA's ecosystem and the next wave of enterprise AI adoption.

Among them, digital twin startup MetAI (Met AI) and edge AI startup Spingence were selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program's featured showcase, while six Taiwanese startups were featured in the GTC Poster Gallery, engaging directly with global developers, enterprise partners, and investors.

From Hardware Strength to Full-Stack AI: Taiwan's Ecosystem Comes into Focus

A defining characteristic of Taiwan's GTC presence this year was the close collaboration between startups and established technology companies — a reflection of Taiwan's unique position in the AI value chain.

Startups exhibited alongside major industry players including ASUS, AAEON, ADLINK, ASRock, Compal, Phison, Vecow, EverFocus, and EDOM Technology, demonstrating a vertically integrated ecosystem that spans from compute infrastructure to real-world AI applications.

This "co-build" model — combining hardware scalability with agile software innovation — positions Taiwan as a critical enabler of next-generation AI deployment globally.

"This has been an exciting experience for us," said Bob, Founder of Futurenest. "We've connected with high-quality clients across different regions — from system integrators and telecom companies to server providers. It's a valuable opportunity to bring our products to the global market."

Wang, founder of Tricuss, added: "We see strong demand for our solution in the U.S. market. Our goal here is to find the right partners and investors to accelerate our expansion into the United States."

Taiwan Demo Day: Connecting Global Capital with Emerging AI Innovation

To extend engagement beyond the GTC show floor, SV Hub hosted Taiwan Demo Day Spring 2026 in Silicon Valley — one of the largest Taiwan-focused startup gatherings in the region.

The event attracted over 1,000 registrations and nearly 600 in-person attendees, including venture capital firms, corporate innovation teams, and ecosystem partners.

Across the event, Taiwanese startups connected with close to 200 international investors, accelerating deal flow and cross-border collaboration opportunities.

Taiwan Startup Night: Where Conversations Turn into Partnerships

Complementing formal presentations and investor meetings, Taiwan Startup Night provided a high-impact networking environment for founders, corporates, and investors.

With over 100 curated participants, the event enabled direct engagement across sectors, facilitating early-stage partnerships and market entry opportunities.

"Our goal at GTC is to expand our customer base and build strategic partnerships," said Andy Lin, Founder of Yokai Express. "We are actively exploring collaborations with hospitality, airports, schools, and healthcare sectors. We've already initiated conversations with multiple partners and expect strong follow-up momentum after GTC."

"We gained tremendous traction from GTC 2026," said Phill Kau, Founder of Morale AI. "We connected with potential customers, investors, and system integration partners who are highly interested in our solutions. Presenting at the NVIDIA Inception startup pitch stage also helped us establish meaningful connections with VCs and partners."

SV Hub as a Landing Platform for Global Expansion

Beyond individual events, Startup Island TAIWAN SV Hub is increasingly serving as a year-round landing platform for Taiwanese startups entering the U.S. market.

During GTC week, SV Hub co-hosted several ecosystem events in collaboration with partners including Addin Ventures, Sustainable Impact Capital, and Deeli AI attracting continuous participation from founders, investors, and corporate stakeholders.

By providing physical presence, curated programming, and direct access to Silicon Valley networks, SV Hub enables startups not only to showcase, but to establish sustained market entry pathways.

As AI continues to reshape global industries, Taiwan's role is evolving — from a foundational hardware powerhouse to a strategic player in full-stack AI innovation. Through platforms like SV Hub, Taiwanese startups are increasingly positioned to translate technical capabilities into global impact.

About Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub

Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub (SV Hub) is a strategic platform supported by Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC), dedicated to helping Taiwanese startups expand globally by connecting them with Silicon Valley's venture capital, corporate, and innovation networks.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub