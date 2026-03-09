Taiwan Tourism Administration Draws Crowds at Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), represented by its Los Angeles Office, made a vibrant and high-energy appearance at the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show 2026. Held at the Long Beach Convention Center on March 7–8, the event saw thousands of Southern California travelers visit the Taiwan pavilion, where they explored why Taiwan continues to rise as one of Asia's most exciting and accessible destinations. On the show's opening day, the Taiwan pavilion was honored with the event's "Best in Show – International" award, recognizing it as one of the most outstanding exhibits at the 2026 Travel & Adventure Show.

Group photo of opening ceremony guests and promotional partners at the Taiwan Tourism Administration Pavilion

Drawing steady crowds over the two-day event, the Taiwan booth was prominently located at the entrance of the exhibition hall. Under the global brand "Taiwan – Waves of Wonder," visitors were invited to explore the island's dynamic blend of natural beauty, culinary culture, modern cities, and deep-rooted traditions.

A Booth Full of Fun

Designed to be playful, colorful, and instantly recognizable, the Taiwan pavilion featured a giant bubble tea cup installation, complete with Taiwan Tourism's beloved mascot OhBear appearing to sip from it. The eye-catching display quickly became one of the show's most popular photo backdrops, encouraging attendees to snap and share their Taiwan-inspired moments. Visitors could also step into an AI Photo Booth that generated personalized Taiwan travel scenes, allowing them to take home an AI-generated snapshot of their future Taiwan adventure.

Attendees could immerse themselves in Taiwan's vibrant culture through interactive activities that captured the essence of its night markets and creative traditions. These included:

DIY Taiwan pin badge making

DIY paper Taiwanese douli hat crafting

Lucky red envelope giveaways featuring QR codes that generated digital blessings and surprise gifts

These hands-on experiences introduced travelers to Taiwan's welcoming culture while blending tradition with modern engagement.

Performances by Formosan Dance Crew added bursts of energy throughout the weekend. The group performed dynamic routines set to a mix of modern and classic Taiwanese pop songs, with performances both at the Taiwan pavilion and on the show's World Beats Stage. Their performances drew enthusiastic crowds and introduced attendees to Taiwan's vibrant contemporary pop culture.

An interactive AI travel quiz running throughout the weekend further engaged visitors, offering a fun way to discover Taiwan's culture, destinations, and travel experiences.

Representatives from the Taiwan Tourism Administration were on hand throughout the weekend to provide practical travel information. They highlighted convenient flight connections, efficient transportation options like the High Speed Rail and metro systems, and available special travel incentives. Promotions highlighted included a free half-day tour for eligible transit passengers ( halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw ), Taiwan Pass travel offers ( twpass.tw ), and airport shopping vouchers for transit travelers ( bit.ly/TransitInTaiwan ).

Airline and Industry Participation

Taiwan's excellent air connectivity from North America was highlighted by the presence of all three of its international carriers—China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines—at the booth. Airline representatives shared updates on routes, onboard products, and special fares, reinforcing Taiwan's position as both a compelling destination and a gateway hub to Asia.

Adding to the excitement, the airlines sponsored lucky draws throughout the event, awarding roundtrip tickets to Taiwan. The lucky draws attracted enthusiastic crowds eager for the chance to experience Taiwan firsthand.

Engaging Local Travel Trade

During the exhibition's opening day, TTA attended the FAM-TAS travel trade luncheon. There, representatives from Taiwan Tourism and the three airlines presented Taiwan's key selling points to travel advisors and industry professionals. They emphasized Taiwan's appeal for outdoor adventure, culinary exploration, cultural discovery, and LGBTQ+ friendly travel, while highlighting convenient access from major U.S. gateways.

Vivian Lin, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's Los Angeles Office, highlighted Taiwan's diverse travel appeal. "Taiwan offers an incredible range of experiences from sunrise to late night, with something new to discover at every turn," she said. "From stunning natural landscapes and vibrant cities to cultural traditions and unforgettable food, travelers can explore Taiwan in their own way. We invite visitors to experience the many ways to discover Taiwan and create their own unforgettable journey."

Next Stop: Dallas

Building on successful participation in Phoenix and Los Angeles, the Taiwan Tourism Administration is continuing its U.S. outreach at the Dallas Travel & Adventure Show. The event, scheduled for March 28–29, 2026, at Dallas Market Hall, will once again feature an engaging Taiwan pavilion. Visitors can look forward to cultural activities, travel incentives, airline partnerships, and the opportunity to win round-trip flights to Taiwan.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Southwestern US market is managed by the Los Angeles office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw



