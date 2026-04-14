Taiwan Tourism Administration Highlights Taiwan's Growing Importance as Asia's Cruise Gateway at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is highlighting Taiwan's growing role as Asia's cruise gateway at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, promoting the destination under its international tourism brand, "Taiwan – Waves of Wonder," as a strategic hub for regional cruise itineraries and fly-cruise travel. Building on this brand platform, TTA is also introducing "Taiwan 100 Ways" as a new framework for showcasing the island's breadth of travel experiences through diverse themes, immersive journeys, and shareable moments.

The ribbon cutting ceremony that opened the Taiwan pavilion at Seatrade Cruise Global. From right: Jin Juang, Director of the New York Office, Taiwan Tourism Administration; Yu-Hsuan Su, Secretary of International Marketing, International Affairs Division, TTA; Chou Chi-Yu, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami; Milton Potter, Speaker of the Legislature of the U.S. Virgin Islands; Yung-Hui Chou, Chairperson of Taiwan International Ports Corporation; Chang Chiu-Hu

At this year's event, Taiwan's booth has been designed in the shape of the Chinese character 門, meaning "door" or "gateway," symbolizing Taiwan's role as Asia's cruise gateway for regional itineraries and fly-cruise programs. Centrally located in the region, Taiwan offers strong geographic positioning for multi-port itineraries, as well as convenient air access for long-haul travelers. TTA notes that Taiwan is served by more than 180 direct flights each week between North America and Taiwan, supported by internationally standardized port facilities that enable efficient operations and smooth passenger access.

"Taiwan sits at the heart of Asia, making it an ideal hub for regional itineraries," said Yu-Hsuan Su, Secretary of International Marketing, International Affairs Division, Taiwan Tourism Administration at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026. "With strong air connectivity, high-standard port infrastructure, and seamless integration between homeport operations and fly-cruise programs, Taiwan offers cruise partners a practical and compelling platform for growth. At the same time, travelers can enjoy truly memorable experiences here, from vibrant cities and diverse cultures to spectacular natural scenery and world-renowned cuisine."

To support cruise line partners, TTA is promoting a set of targeted incentives aimed at increasing port calls and fly-cruise business. International cruise lines bringing overseas passengers to Taiwan may receive subsidies of up to US$15,000 per ship call for port stays over 12 hours, and up to US$7,500 for shorter calls. For fly-cruise development, TTA is also offering incentives of up to US$10 per international passenger arriving in Taiwan as part of a fly-cruise itinerary. These programs are designed to support marketing, route development, and closer air-sea integration with global cruise partners.

Alongside its cruise development message, TTA is using Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 to further communicate the evolution of Taiwan's international tourism identity. Following the launch of "Taiwan – Waves of Wonder" in 2024, the new "Taiwan 100 Ways" concept translates the brand into tangible travel experiences that reflect Taiwan's defining strengths in Lifestyle and Diversity. Rather than focusing on a single attraction, "Taiwan 100 Ways" emphasizes the many ways travelers can experience Taiwan, from everyday local encounters to culture, cuisine, nature, wellness, shopping, and romance.

High quality photos from Taiwan's presence at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 are available here.

For more information about Taiwan's tourism offerings, explore online at eng.taiwan.net.tw

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. Taiwan's presence at Seatrade Cruise Global is managed by the New York office of TTA.

Media Contact

Alex Trup, Marketing Director

Taiwan Tourism Information Center

[email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration