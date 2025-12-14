Taiwan Tourism Brings Immersive Tourism Cultural Celebration to Chicago Union Station with #PictureMeInTaiwan Event

Designed to inspire future travel and offer a vibrant taste of Taiwanese culture, TTA's event transformed the Great Hall into a mini-Taiwan fair, complete with themed walk-in photo booths, craft stations, traditional games, live performances, and a showcase of Taiwan's stunning sites on dual LED screens. The evening culminated in an exciting Taiwan flight ticket giveaway, where one lucky winner received a Premium Economy ticket from EVA Air, and another won an Economy Class ticket from China Airlines.

Immersive Activities for All Ages

Guests enjoyed four walk-in photobooths styled after iconic Taiwanese scenes. Visitors could pose with props, capture memories with the help of on-site staff, and enter the lucky draw by sharing their photos publicly with the hashtag #PictureMeInTaiwan and registering at PictureMeInTaiwan.com

Other hands-on activities and games included a Taiwanese Pinball game, Traditional Paper Douli Hat Crafting, Zodiac Badge-Making DIY, and Ride the Waves of Wonder – A cooperative two-player balancing game inspired by Taiwan's island landscapes.

Taiwan Showcases Through Presentations and Live Cultural Performances

Throughout the day, presentations from Taiwan Tourism Administration, and Taiwanese home carriers, China Airlines and EVA Air also introduced Taiwan as a wonderful tourist destination, as well as the best ways to get there, and how convenient it is to get there from Chicago through EVA Air's direct flight to Taipei. Audiences enjoyed Taiwanese folk melodies performed on flute and cajón, as well as a dynamic yoyo (diabolo) performance to immerse themselves with Taiwanese culture.

Deepening Taiwan-U.S. Economic and People-to-People Connections through Tourism

Director General Dennis Yen Feng Lei of TECO in Chicago highlighted Taiwan's recent economic and technological achievements. Taiwan's international visibility continues to rise, with the island ranking high in various global competitiveness and tourism indices. Furthermore, Taiwan-U.S. economic and trade exchanges and cooperation have become increasingly close, with Taiwan estimated to be the U.S.'s 7th largest trade partner in 2024. Taiwan's investment in the U.S. accounts for 40% of its total foreign investment, and U.S.-Taiwan trade has grown by 24%. The robust economic ecosystem between the two nations continues to thrive. Taiwan, a global leader in semiconductor and AI technologies, is a trusted partner to the U.S., and Taiwan's prosperity is closely linked to the world's overall success. If Taiwan flourishes, the world prospers, which also contributes to America's continued greatness. Director General Lei also emphasized that Taiwan has established a dense tourism network not only with the U.S., but also with Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Whether visiting Taiwan for tourism or embarking on a broader East Asia trip, Taiwan is an ideal destination. Through the immersive Taiwan cultural experience event at Union Station, it is hoped that tourism promotion will deepen Taiwan-U.S. economic, cultural, and people-to-people connections.

Celebrating Taiwan in the Heart of Chicago

"Our goal with #PictureMeInTaiwan was to offer Chicagoans a fun, engaging doorway into Taiwan's culture, creativity, and scenic beauty," said Director Jin Juang of Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office. "From hands-on crafts to captivating performances and interactive photo stations, we wanted guests to feel the warmth and excitement of Taiwan, and hopefully inspire them to plan their own journey." To further encourage international travel to Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has also launched several promotional initiatives. Transit passengers may join complimentary half-day layover tours, while the popular "Lucky Land" travel campaign has launched a special "Thank You Season" lucky draw. Starting November 1, TTA also introduced the new "Enter Taiwan, Enjoy a Gift!" program. International travelers holding a non-ROC passport who transit through Taoyuan International Airport and enter Taiwan for up to 24 hours during their layover are eligible to receive an NT$600 voucher to be used at airport retailers.

With direct connections via China Airlines and EVA Air and growing U.S. traveler interest in East Asia, Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to highlight Taiwan as a destination rich in culture, cuisine, and natural beauty. This Chicago event is one of several experiential activations rolling out across North America to raise awareness and inspire Americans' trip planning for 2026 and beyond.

High-quality photos from the event are available here .

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Eastern U.S. and Canada markets are managed by the New York office of TTA.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

Follow us on social media in North America:

Instagram: @taiwantourism.na

Facebook: Tour Taiwan - America

Contact: Alex Trup

[email protected]

+1 (672) 202-8988

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration