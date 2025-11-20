Taiwan Tourism Invites Eastern U.S. Travelers to Picture Themselves in Taiwan with New Multi-channel Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Office of the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is creating a powerful wave of marketing activities to bring the "Taiwan – Waves of Wonder" brand to audiences across the Eastern U.S., Canada, and the Midwest. With a mix of high-impact events, out-of-home advertising, social media, TV and digital video streaming platforms, Taiwan Tourism is making its presence felt in bold new ways.

On November 19, TTA hosted a special evening for travel trade and media at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO), debuting the season premiere of PBS's Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi, which showcased Mallozzi's inspiring journey through Taiwan. The event also featured a lucky draw, with flights to Taiwan sponsored by Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Air.

The New York Office further announced the launch of #PictureMeInTaiwan, a multi-channel campaign spanning offline activations, out-of-home billboards, social media, TV, and digital streaming platforms, all designed to carry Taiwan's Waves of Wonder into the daily lives of North American travelers.

Adding to the momentum, on November 24, Taiwan Tourism unveiled its first Naked Eye 3D billboard in Times Square, featuring its beloved mascot OhBear, bringing the fun and vibrancy of Taiwan to one of the world's busiest hotspots during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. From December 1, two Taiwan-branded double-decker buses are set to roam the streets of New York for six weeks as moving billboards to promote the island's unique beauty and culture.

In addition, planned trips for content creators in March 2026 will bring them to the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi, showcasing a different side of Taiwan and further expanding the reach of the Waves of Wonder campaign.

From October through April, there will also be nine social posts shared on Taiwan Tourism's North American Instagram and Facebook profiles. These posts will invite followers to picture themselves in different parts of Taiwan enjoying fun activities and trying delicious foods. By tagging a friend in the comments, followers will be entered into a lucky draw for a chance to win exciting gifts for both themselves and their friend.

Ambassador Chih-Chiang Li, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York, highlighted the continued strengthening of Taiwan-U.S. relations this year. He noted that tourism exchange has been especially vibrant, with the number of nonstop flights and U.S. gateways to Taiwan steadily increasing. This expanded air connectivity is making travel to Taiwan more convenient than ever. Ambassador Li expressed his hope that even more American travelers will visit Taiwan to experience firsthand the island's rich culture, diverse attractions, and warm hospitality.

Jin Juang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office, said: "With the launch of this new campaign to further promote our 'Taiwan - Waves of Wonder' branding, we are bringing the spirit of Taiwan directly to North American audiences in ways that are dynamic, memorable, and interactive. From Times Square to Chicago Union Station, our goal is to inspire travelers to picture themselves in Taiwan and experience the island's incredible natural beauty, culture, and hospitality for themselves."

To further encourage international travel to Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has also launched several promotional initiatives. Transit passengers may join complimentary half-day layover tours, and the popular "Lucky Land" travel campaign has launched a special "Thank You Season" lucky draw.

Starting November 1, TTA introduced the new "Enter Taiwan, Enjoy a Gift!" program. International travelers holding a non-ROC passport who transit through Taoyuan International Airport and enter Taiwan for up to 24 hours during their layover are eligible to receive an NT$600 voucher to be used at airport retailers.

In addition, the "East of Taiwan Thank You - Two People, Two Nights" promotion was designed to support tourism along Taiwan's East Coast. This promotion offers travelers a chance to enjoy lodging benefits and enter prize draws, including the opportunity to win a car. This campaign runs until February 28, 2026.

Together, these initiatives underscore Taiwan Tourism's commitment to inspiring North American travelers to picture themselves on the island, experiencing its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant traditions, and unforgettable hospitality as part of the Waves of Wonder journey.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

Follow us on social media in North America:

Instagram: @taiwantourism.na

Facebook: Tour Taiwan - America

