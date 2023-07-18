Taiwanese Female Soldier Becomes SWAG Creator and Earns Five Times Her Salary Annually

TAIPEI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Taiwanese woman, who was formerly a lieutenant in the military, has transitioned into a creator of erotic content on SWAG, the largest adult live-streaming platform in Asia. She shares live streams and provocative photos, earning an astonishing amount of 100,000 US dollars annually, which is five times more than her previous salary.

After intimate videos were leaked, Neinei didn’t choose to hide but to show herself on SWAG, which brings her 100,000 US dollars a year.
According to SWAG, Neinei (ID: @neinei_chen) was previously a lieutenant counseling officer in the Eighth Army Corps of Taiwan. However, she was discharged from the military after her intimate videos were leaked for unknown reasons. Following her discharge, she faced harassment, lost friends, and had to pay thousands of dollars in breach of contract and retirement penalties.

After experiencing these setbacks, she turned to live streaming on SWAG. Her content involves wearing lingerie and bikinis while interacting sensually with her audience via chats and limited-time posts, with a focus on sensual interactions.

Despite being a newcomer to the porn industry, Neinei has achieved remarkable results. In her first live stream, she earned thousands of dollars and broke the platform's live streaming records in terms of viewership. One fan even tipped her nearly 3,000 US dollars in a single session, allowing her to recoup her previous losses in just one day. Her live streaming performance has also made her the top performer on the global rankings.

"After my intimate videos were unfortunately leaked, I want all female victims to know that we don't have to live in fear and shadows. We can also have a wonderful life of our own," said Neinei. Since joining SWAG, she not only has the freedom to express herself but also enjoys a better financial income.

