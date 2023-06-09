Taiwanese Food With a Modern Twist: 'Kitchen Remix' on TaiwanPlus

News provided by

TaiwanPlus

09 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

'Made in Taiwan' Author Clarissa Wei and Influencer Brandon O'Neal Share and Transform Classic Taiwanese Dishes

TAIPEI, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taiwanese cuisine continues to gain popularity worldwide, TaiwanPlus is releasing "Kitchen Remix," an original cooking show exploring traditional Taiwanese recipes through a modern lens. Hosted by renowned author and food writer Clarissa Wei and comedian-influencer Brandon O'Neal, the program takes viewers through the history and cooking processes behind 10 iconic Taiwanese dishes — all with a contemporary, light-hearted twist. Episodes of "Kitchen Remix" will be released weekly on the TaiwanPlus YouTube channel, website, and app beginning on June 12, 2023.

Although bubble tea and Taiwanese fried chicken are popular in most major cities, according to Clarissa Wei, most people in the West have an incomplete understanding of Taiwanese food. "Through 'Kitchen Remix,' we're able to showcase Taiwanese cooking as something more than just a subset of Chinese cuisine," said Wei, who is releasing a highly anticipated cookbook titled "Made in Taiwan" later this year. "We want to give our audience an opportunity to understand the rich culinary heritage of Taiwan."

'Kitchen Remix' is also an exploration of multicultural fusion and translation, reflecting the Taiwanese American identity of Wei and O'Neal, as well as the cross-cultural mission of TaiwanPlus. In one episode, Wei shares the folk history behind traditional Taiwanese meatballs, or bawan, while O'Neal creates a Latin-inspired version with birria slow cooked meat. "TaiwanPlus is the perfect platform to share stories that are entirely new to English-speaking audiences, while demonstrating the versatility of the nation's flavors for people all over the world," says TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu.

The program is produced by Deep Flow Media, known for their work on renowned shows like Vice News, CBS's "60 minutes," and Vox, and marks an ongoing collaboration between the production house and TaiwanPlus.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel, and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view our website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and various social media channels.

SOURCE TaiwanPlus

