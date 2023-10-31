TaiwanPlus and ARTE Team Up to Strike a Chord With "BPM ECSTASY: The Techno Wave Between Taipei and Beijing"

News provided by

TaiwanPlus

31 Oct, 2023, 00:28 ET

New Docuseries Offers an Insightful Look Into Taiwan and China's Underground Techno scene

Available on TaiwanPlus November 11, 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus and ARTE, in partnership with ZORBA and Volos Films, present 'BPM ECSTASY: The Techno Wave Between Taipei and Beijing.' This energetic four-episode docuseries by Director Olivier Richard takes a captivating yet personal approach to exploring the underground techno scenes in both Taiwan and China, following various DJs as they navigate and hunt for the key to reignite the community. 'BPM ECSTASY' will premiere on TaiwanPlus Docs YouTube Channel on November 11, followed by its release on ARTE's YouTube Channel, website and social media on November 14 for European audiences.

'BPM ECSTASY' is a unique production that dives into the uncharted territories of the electronic music scene in Taiwan and China.
'BPM ECSTASY' delves into the once-thriving techno communities of Taipei and Beijing, showing an intimate perspective on the subculture with a behind-the-scenes look at the state of DJ-ing in a post-pandemic world. The series follows famous DJs such as SUNK, tamiX, Elvis. T, and many more, uncovering the shared history.

This series serves to bridge unique subcultures while fostering a sense of international community. Michael Yu, CEO of TaiwanPlus underscores this, stating: "Through our efforts with ARTE, we aim to celebrate diversity, share stories, and promote a sense of togetherness that everyone can learn from." 'BPM ECSTASY' is the first Taiwanese-French collaborative series of its kind, showcasing ZORBA and Volos Films' filmmaking and storytelling talent.

TaiwanPlus Producer David Kao emphasized that 'BPM ECSTASY' is a unique production that dives into the uncharted territories of the electronic music scene in Taiwan and China. "This project promises to provide deep insights into the power of music, showcasing its ability to unify and bring people together."

Watch the trailer and stay tuned for 'BPM ECSTASY: The Techno Wave Between Taipei and Beijing.'

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

SOURCE TaiwanPlus

