TaiwanPlus and VICE Explore Taiwan's Evolving Modern Culture in 'Gen Taiwan'

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus and VICE have joined forces to create "Gen Taiwan," a docuseries on Taiwan's modern culture. The collaboration aims to explore Taiwan from underreported angles, including the unique dangers of online dating in Taiwan, the intersection between music and politics, and the cracks in the foundation of Taiwan's renowned healthcare system. The six-episode series will be released on TaiwanPlus and across the VICE network weekly through October 13, 2023.

TaiwanPlus and VICE have worked together to explore topics rarely seen in international media on Taiwan, which is largely dominated by tech news and cross-strait relations. "Gen Taiwan" delves into the trends, challenges, and aspirations of young people in the country, covering everything from skateboarding culture to Taiwan's to transgressing social taboos in life and career. The series is also notably one of the only English-language investigations into Taiwan's #MeToo movement, which erupted earlier this year after the release of the hit Netflix series, "Wavemakers."

Producer Kelly Kuo believes the series serves as a journalistic window into the pulse of modern life in Taiwan. "Taiwan is rich with stories about our changing world," Kuo says. "We are delighted to work with VICE to bring these narratives to life, sparking meaningful conversations about Taiwan's future and connection to the global community."

Nilesh Zaveri, Managing Director, VICE Media Group APAC said: "VICE is trusted by young audiences worldwide to deliver a distinct perspective on culture. In this partnership with TaiwanPlus we are presenting Taiwan stories in unique, authentic ways through our cultural and investigative lens."

"Gen Taiwan" will be available on the TaiwanPlus website, mobile app, TV channel, YouTube, and other social media platforms. VICE will also share the series on its YouTube channels and social media.

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

