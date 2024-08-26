TaiwanPlus Celebrates Three Years as a Leading International Media Organization, Nearing 200 Million Global Views

Expands into New Markets and Launches Innovative Mandarin Education Channel

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus proudly commemorates its third anniversary on August 30, 2024, celebrating a remarkable journey of growth and international expansion. In just three years, TaiwanPlus has solidified its status as a leading international media organization, amassing over 190 million views, nearly 1 million social media followers, and more than 37.6 million hours of viewership. With over 90% of its audience outside Taiwan, TaiwanPlus has firmly positioned itself as a vital platform for sharing Taiwan's unique narratives and perspectives with the global community.

TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu remarked, "TaiwanPlus has become a vital bridge between Taiwan and the world, and our commitment to international engagement and global promotion has been key to our rapid growth. Our success is driven by understanding our audiences, responding to their feedback, and continually enhancing our content. Social media and global promotion have been pivotal to our growth."

Yu also expressed deep gratitude to the TaiwanPlus team and its supporters, saying, "In these three years, we have made significant strides in amplifying Taiwan's voice on the international stage. TaiwanPlus is committed to becoming the leading source for global understanding of Taiwan."

Over the past three years, TaiwanPlus has strategically engaged key global demographics, including business professionals, tourists, and international students. This targeted approach has led to an international audience comprising more than 90% of its total viewership. The TaiwanPlus news team has established itself as a crucial source of information for global media, particularly during significant events involving Taiwan. Their comprehensive coverage of news, such as the Hualien earthquake has been featured by prominent international outlets like CNN, BBC, NHK, Bloomberg, and Al Jazeera.

Throughout its evolution, TaiwanPlus has refined its programming, moving from an initial focus on five core categories—news, culture, lifestyle, nature, and technology—to offering more in-depth and nuanced content. Acclaimed programs such as "Taiwan Talks," "Happy Fisherman," and "Taiwan's Mega Factories" reflect this progression.

Continuing its mission to broaden its international presence, TaiwanPlus recently launched on JioTV, India's leading over-the-top platform, further extending its reach into new markets. Additionally, a new channel dedicated to Mandarin language education has been added to TaiwanPlus' online offering, featuring original programming designed for a global audience. These strategic initiatives underscore TaiwanPlus' commitment to becoming Taiwan's foremost international media organization.

In its pursuit of excellence, TaiwanPlus has forged partnerships with prestigious international media organizations, including ARTE, VICE, and Discovery, resulting in the production of world-class content. The platform has received 35 international award nominations, with 12 wins to date.

As the digital media landscape rapidly evolves, TaiwanPlus continues to lead with innovation, experimenting with diverse formats and leveraging social media to connect with a global audience.

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

