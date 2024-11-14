TaiwanPlus Debuts Mandarin Learning YouTube Channel

Collection of Educational Programs Open Gateway to Language and Taiwanese Culture Worldwide

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus, the Taipei, Taiwan-based media platform celebrated for its engaging infotainment and news programs, proudly announces the launch of its new YouTube channel, "Learn Mandarin with TaiwanPlus." This dynamic expansion is set to make Mandarin language education and Taiwanese cultural immersion more accessible than ever, offering audiences worldwide a linguistic way to connect with Taiwan.

The new YouTube channel features programs designed for learners of all levels, and is crafted to provide practical language skills suited for both personal and professional interactions. Through real-life scenarios and hands-on vocabulary and pronunciation exercises, these programs equip learners with the ability to communicate confidently in Mandarin. In addition to language skills, each session delves into authentic Taiwanese life, hosted by a diverse team of native Taiwanese, immigrants, and expatriates, enriching the experience with cultural insights that make Mandarin learning vibrant and relevant.

"We are excited to expand TaiwanPlus's offerings with these Mandarin learning programs, marking a new chapter in our mission to connect Taiwan with a global audience," said Eric Yang, Director of Programming at TaiwanPlus. "By providing in-depth language resources and cultural context, we're helping learners everywhere explore Taiwan and its stories in a way that feels personal and engaging."

David Kao, Producer at TaiwanPlus, added, "Language is a powerful gateway to cultural understanding. We hope this channel will offer viewers not just linguistic skills but also a deeper connection to Taiwan's unique heritage and community."

The "Learn Mandarin with TaiwanPlus" channel is now live on YouTube, with an expanding library of content designed to support a rewarding learning journey. TaiwanPlus invites everyone interested in Mandarin to subscribe, unlocking new opportunities for communication and cultural enrichment.

